Zicam Inventor Creates First Hybrid Nutritional Supplement

"Mdrive Start was formulated to eliminate your morning guess work," said Gary Kehoe, CEO and founder of Mdrive. "It's now easier than ever to remember to take this every morning. Everyone asked me when I was going to take this leap with Mdrive into nutrition and here we are."

Mdrive Start contains an industry best seven clinically tested ingredients to support energy, T-levels, lean muscle and memory. Plus, another industry leading six forms of protein, to provide maximum results. A rich multivitamin blend helps boost immunity. ZümXR® and EnXtra are combined to give you energy that lasts all day long without giving you that shaky feeling that caffeine can leave. The signature Mdrive KSM-66 helps improve testosterone production naturally.

Mdrive Start is gluten free and non-GMO. Chromax was also added to help reduce body fat while improving lean muscle mass with diet and exercise. This adaptogen formula helps naturally balance cortisol levels to manage stress. Also included are hydrolyzed collagen protein that help support healthy hair and skin. The multi-enzyme complex paired with the collagen promotes and supports proper digestion and absorption.

"We worked to develop a product that delivers," said Michael Kehoe, president of Mdrive and son of Gary. "It's unheard of to have six protein sources and seven clinically tested ingredients in one product. Plus, it tastes great!"

Mdrive started 12 years ago with a journey to find an everyday supplement to help men fight back against the signs of aging, or refine their prime. When Gary, also the inventor of Zicam, first started noticing signs of aging himself, he couldn't find anything he could trust to use every day. After being introduced to adaptogens, he knew he had found the perfect solution. Adaptogens are non-toxic herbs that help the body resist stressors of all kinds, whether physical, chemical or biological. These herbs have been used for centuries. Today, all Mdrive products are aligned with the vision of a supplement that takes the guesswork out of reading product labels so people can focus on what really drives them. The team at Mdrive is recognized worldwide with more than 90 branded and private-label product launches.

For more information on Mdrive, visit www.mdriveformen.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mdrive

Mdrive is the everyday supplement to fuel your drive with more energy and more strength. Launched 11 years ago by Gary Kehoe and his team, which have created more than 90 branded products for men and woman of all ages.

