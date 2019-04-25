Ziebart Brings Lucille Ball's Mercedes-Benz Back to Life at the Lucy-Desi Museum

The Ziebart of Jamestown crew worked diligently to get Lucille Ball's car back to its original shine. They first detailed the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz using proprietary Ziebart paint protection to restore its beauty, and then moved to the interior, where they applied Inner-Guard®, a leather conditioner and fabric protection to keep it in pristine shape. After a couple hours of hard work, the Mercedes-Benz looked like Lucy would have just driven it off the car dealer lot yesterday. Kyle and his team were honored to be a part of preserving Lucy's legacy.

"We're very grateful to be able to detail Lucille Ball's car; it means a lot to us, especially with our 60th anniversary here at Ziebart coming up this year," said Kyle Crandall. "It's awesome to be able to work on a piece of history."

Kyle and the Ziebart of Jamestown team continue to provide their customers with outstanding workmanship and show pride in their community involvement. Ziebart of Jamestown is proud to offer services such as Rust Protection, Ceramic Z-Gloss® Paint Coating, Rhino Linings® Spray-On Bed Liner, detailing and a variety of protection films.

About Ziebart®

Ziebart International Corporation is headquartered in Troy, MI, representing a global franchise network of vehicle protection and appearance services for 60 years. The company was founded on rust protection in 1959 and operates approximately 400 licensed locations with over 1,000 service centers in 34 countries. Ziebart is the world's leading name in automotive services that renew, protect, preserve, and enhance the appearance of cars and trucks. Ziebart offers a full line of appearance and protection services for both the interior and exterior of vehicles, including Professional Detailing, Window Tint, Z-Gloss® Ceramic Paint Coating, Z-Shield® Paint Protection Film, Vehicle Wraps, genuine Ziebart Rust Protection and Undercoating, Rhino-Linings® Sprayed-on Bed Liners, Truck Accessories and much more. Visit www.ziebart.com for more information.

About the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum

The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, operated by the National Comedy Center, explores the lives, careers and legacy of the "First Couple of Comedy," and the incredible impact they had on television and the world. The museum is located in Lucille Ball's hometown, Jamestown, New York, and is open seven days a week. Visit www.lucy-desi.com for more information.

