Ziebart Launches Nationwide In-House Vehicle Protection Program for Car Dealerships

The Gold Shield Protection Program enables car dealerships to apply select Ziebart protection services in-house

Builds on successful in-house dealer programs already operating within the Ziebart franchise system

Program will be introduced to the auto retail industry at the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas

TROY, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, is kicking off 2026 with the launch of its new Gold Shield Protection Program, a nationwide initiative designed to help car dealerships offer Ziebart's trusted protection products directly to customers.

The Gold Shield Protection Program is part of a broader push in 2026 focused on new developments and innovation across the Ziebart system.

Through the program, dealerships can offer services such as fabric protection, leather conditioning, and paint protection using Ziebart products applied on-site by their dealership teams once trained by Ziebart. Certain services, including window tint and rust protection, remain exclusive to Ziebart locations.

"This program represents a natural evolution of how Ziebart has worked with dealerships for decades," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "As we look ahead in 2026, new developments and strategic partnerships are a major focus for the brand. The Gold Shield Protection Program allows us to meet dealers where they are by offering flexibility, trusted products, and a new way to deliver long-term value to both the dealerships and vehicle owners."

The new program formalizes and expands a dealer-focused model that has been successfully operating within select Ziebart franchise locations for years, including Indianapolis and Dayton. Now, Ziebart is making the program available to its entire franchise system and opening the door for dealerships across the country to integrate Ziebart-backed protection services directly into their operations.

A Proven Model, Now Scaled Nationwide

Historically, many car dealers have partnered with nearby Ziebart locations by sending vehicles offsite for protection services before delivery, with ongoing maintenance routed back through Ziebart retail stores. The new program expands that relationship by allowing dealerships to apply select Ziebart protection services in-house, supported by Ziebart's products, training, and systems.

"This isn't new to Ziebart, it's new to the industry at scale," said Jason Theisen, Vice President of U.S. Franchise Operations at Ziebart. "Franchisees in markets like Indianapolis and Dayton have been successfully running in-house dealer programs for years. What we're doing now is taking a proven, franchisee-led model and making it available nationwide, giving dealers a smarter, more flexible way to offer protection products."

Debuting at NADA 2026

Ziebart will be attending the 2026 NADA Show, taking place February 3–6, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center to discuss the new Gold Shield Protection Program. The brand team will be onsite to meet with dealership owners, operators, and finance leaders to discuss how the program can integrate into dealership operations nationwide.

"Our long-term vision is for this to become a standard option for dealerships everywhere," added Theisen. "Whether there's a Ziebart down the street or not, we want dealers to have access to our products, our expertise, and a program that helps them stand out in a competitive market, that's the goal."

The Gold Shield Protection Program is part of a broader push in 2026 focused on new developments and innovation across the Ziebart system. For more information on Ziebart's Gold Shield Protection Program, visit https://www.ziebart.com/car-dealer-fleet-programs/car-dealer-programs. For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

