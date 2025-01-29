Ziebart Demonstrates Unwavering Support for Veterans with Charitable Donation, Franchise Opportunities

Automotive aftercare franchise donated $6,500 to veteran-run organization Mission 22

Ziebart expands its franchise footprint among military veterans with development deals in Texas , Kentucky

Support of veteran entrepreneurs earns Ziebart national recognition in franchise industry

TROY, Mich., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its longstanding commitment to supporting veterans in the community, Ziebart, the global leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is proud to announce a donation of $6,500 to Mission 22 – a nonprofit committed to supporting veterans and their families, with a primary focus on mental health.

Yearlong Fundraising Efforts

Throughout 2024, Ziebart launched several initiatives to raise money for Mission 22. Efforts began during the franchise's milestone 65th anniversary celebration, which included a partnership with apparel company Born In Detroit. Ziebart furthered its commitment to Mission 22 during its annual Month of Giving campaign, collecting donations at all Ziebart stores across the country. The inspiration to donate to Mission 22 came at the recommendation of Morgantown, WV franchise owner and U.S. Air Force Veteran Nick Lambie, who's passionate about giving back to his fellow service members.

"It's encouraging to see the entire Ziebart community rally behind Mission 22, a charity that holds such significance to one of our own franchise owners," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "As a company deeply rooted in supporting those who have served, we're honored to champion this cause and amplify its impact through the collective efforts of our franchise network."

Veterans at the Helm of New Developments

Ziebart's dedication to supporting veterans extends to its franchise system, as the brand uniquely waives the entire franchise fee for U.S. military veterans. The incentive has paved the way for veterans to transition into business ownership. In fact, two of Ziebart's latest franchise development agreements signed in 2024 are led by veteran entrepreneurs.

U.S. Navy Veteran Rodney Souder alongside son Nathan Souder plan to bring the first Ziebart to Kentucky, targeting the Paducah area for development. Additionally, Air Force Veteran Mark Murray and business partner Ashley Howard signed a franchise deal for a store in Cleveland, TN.

"Veterans bring unparalleled discipline, leadership, and strong work ethics to franchising, values that closely mirror the standards we uphold across the Ziebart brand," said Larisa Walega, Chief Growth Officer and Senior Vice President at Ziebart. "We're proud to continue growing our family of veteran franchise owners, providing the resources and support they need to thrive as business owners."

More than 10% of Ziebart franchise owners come from military backgrounds.

Recognition in the Franchise Industry

Ziebart's commitment to empowering veterans has also earned recognition on Entrepreneur's 45th annual list of Top Franchises for Veterans. Ziebart was listed as #20 on the prestigious ranking out of 150 franchise brands, highlighting the brand's comprehensive efforts to helping veterans become franchisees.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities. To find a Ziebart near you, visit www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

