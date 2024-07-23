Ziebart Franchisee Recognized as 2024 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review

Franchise Owner of 20 Years Honored for Transformative Leadership and Outstanding Multi-Unit Ownership

TROY, Mich., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart International Corporation (Ziebart), the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is proud to announce franchise owner of 20 years, Nathan Krueger, has been recognized by Franchise Business Review with a Franchise Rock Star Award in the category of Multi-Unit Owners. Krueger was selected for the award from hundreds of nominations from brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction research.

Nathan Krueger, Owner of Ziebart Milwaukee

Krueger started out as a store manager, but quickly rose to becoming the franchise owner of two Ziebart locations in Southeast Wisconsin in May 2004. Over the past year, he decided his stores needed a bit of restructuring. So, he brought his stores back to the basics in order to increase their profitability. His efforts proved to be quite valuable, as his stores have seen a great increase across the board.

"I am absolutely thrilled to receive this award on behalf of Ziebart," Krueger said. "I have been able to witness Ziebart's tremendous growth and continuous innovation over the past 20 years. This award further cements that our team is truly making a difference, and I'm excited to continue this journey of evolution and improvement with Ziebart."

Krueger also instilled a new culture in his stores between his team, allowing for an even more positive work environment. His hard work and dedication in the past year to turn his stores around – both profitably and amongst his team – additionally earned him recognition from Ziebart's corporate team as the brand's Most Improved Dealer of 2023.

"At Ziebart, we are incredibly proud to see Nathan Krueger honored by Franchise Business Review," said Jason Theisen, Ziebart's Vice President of U.S. Franchise Operations. "Nathan's journey from store manager to multi-unit franchise owner exemplifies the dedication, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit that we value in our franchisees. His strategic efforts to restructure and rejuvenate his stores have not only driven impressive profitability but have also fostered a positive and empowering culture for his team."

The Franchise Rock Stars were nominated by their franchisor's leadership team in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, "Freshmen", Top-Performers and Multi-Unit Owners.

"There are so many stories of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of successful business ownership. Each franchisee brings unique abilities, values, and skills to their franchise brand," said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. "We've seen that most successful franchise owners demonstrate an incredibly strong work ethic, a deep passion for their businesses, and a real commitment to their communities. Our Rock Star Awards are for those who truly go above and beyond in some special way. These individuals are truly assets to their company—and their passion resonates throughout the entire brand."

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit ziebart.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

