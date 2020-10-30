Ziebart Hosts Annual Dealer Awards Virtually; Recognizes Franchisees for Outstanding Service

The following franchise owners and staff were recognized:

2019 Dealer of the Year – Jim Harris and team; Indiana & Ohio

– and team; & 2019 New Dealer of the Year – Michael Jensen ; Ziebart of Quakertown, Pennsylvania

; Ziebart of Top Sales Achiever – Rich Lester ; Ziebart of Syracuse, New York

; Ziebart of 2019 Store Manager of the Year – Lindsay Fraenkel ; Ziebart of Minneapolis, Minnesota

– ; Ziebart of Service Awards – Recognizing a dealer's years of service as a Ziebart owner and operator in their local community. The 2019 winners are as follows:

– Recognizing a dealer's years of service as a Ziebart owner and operator in their local community. The 2019 winners are as follows: 40 Years



Jim Harris and Team; Ziebart of Dayton - 1979-2019

35 Years



Ziebart of Michigan ( Westland ) – 1984-2019

Jim Harris and Team; Ziebart of Indianapolis ( Georgetown ) – 1984-2019

Jim Harris and Team; Ziebart of Indianapolis ( Washington ) – 1984-2019

30 Years



Raymond J. Bordeau, Jr. ; Ziebart of Alpena, Michigan – 1989-2019

David Reed ; Ziebart of Battle Creek, Michigan – 1989-2019

Larry Anstett ; Ziebart of Greenville, Michigan – 1989-2019

Ronald Bartle ; Ziebart of Watertown, New York – 1989-2019

Ziebart of Michigan ( Dearborn ) – 1989-2019

Ziebart of Ohio ( Middleburg Heights ) – 1989-2019

25 Years



Tom Serra ; Ziebart of Chesterfield, Michigan – 1994-2019

Edwin Carlisle III ; Ziebart of Clarksville, Tennessee – 1994-2019

10 Years



Neal Rogers ; Ziebart of Bay City, Michigan – 2009-2019

"At Ziebart, our people are at the core of who we are – and we would not be where we are today without each and every one of our dealers, store teams, and corporate staff," said Thomas E. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "I am so grateful for the hard work and dedication that our entire system puts into our vision of being the preferred choice for vehicle appearance and protection services. Congratulations to the 2019 Dealer Award winners. We wish them continued success in the years to come."

As the No. 1 option for vehicle appearance and protection services, Ziebart is the expert for all-things automotive cleaning, enhancement and protection. From rust protection to detailing, paint protection to window tinting, sprayed-on bedliner to accessories, Ziebart cleans and protects vehicles to protect consumer's second biggest investment. To continue its mission of helping vehicle owners around the globe keep their vehicles like-new for longer, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join a team backed with more than 60 years' experience in the space for a rewarding, best-in-class investment opportunity.

For more information about Ziebart or its franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart is the worldwide leader in detailing, films, interior and exterior services, sprayed-on bedliner, truck accessories, providing complete car care solutions. Ziebart International Corporation operates over 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers, in 33 countries. As an established automotive enthusiast brand, Ziebart has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchisor as well as a Top 200 Global Franchise. Ziebart is continuing to grow through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including worldwide franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

