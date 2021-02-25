Ziebart Listed in Hottest Franchise Categories of 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine

TROY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As it gears up for another successful franchise-development year, Ziebart – the global leader in car appearance and protection services for over 60 years – is garnering high praise from Entrepreneur magazine to start 2021. The magazine recently published its yearly "Hottest Franchise Categories," and Ziebart was listed in the "Automotive Services" category.

Despite the tough economic climate the COVID-19 pandemic brought, Ziebart experienced a strong 2020. This included continuing to grow brand awareness through various outreach efforts, like supporting local first responders, and launching relevant product innovations and messaging to meet the new needs of customers.

What drove last year's growth, and what will continue to have a positive impact on Ziebart's development in 2021 and beyond, is today's drivers – more and more of whom are hanging onto and trying to extend the lifespan of their vehicles. Given the unparalleled cleaning, enhancement and protection services the company is world renowned for, Ziebart is in an advantageous position to better serve drivers both now and in the years to come.

"Our franchise opportunity has always been an attractive one because of the best-in-class services we offer, but given the current climate and purchasing decisions of drivers today who view us as an essential business, we are in a prime position to take off," said President and CEO Thomas E. Wolfe. "We are honored by the inclusion in Entrepreneur's 'Hottest Franchises' lists. The continued strength of the automotive services category will allow us to keep building our franchise system with qualified entrepreneurs who are just as passionate about our customers' vehicles as they are."

At the start of every year, Entrepreneur magazine looks to predict the franchise categories positioned for the most success over the next 365 days. Automotive services, the category in which Ziebart was included in, made its first appearance on this list in years because of the category's essential services – which were especially important in 2020 and will continue to be a major focus in 2021.

As the No. 1 option for vehicle-appearance enhancement, Ziebart is the local expert for all-things automotive cleaning, enhancement and protection. From rust protection to detailing, paint protection to window tinting, Ziebart cleans and protects vehicles to prevent future costly repairs.

Backed with more than 60 years of experience in automotive franchising, marketing, finance and more, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join its team.

For more information about Ziebart and its rewarding, best-in-class investment opportunity, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

ABOUT ZIEBART

Founded in 1959, Ziebart is the worldwide leader in detailing, films and structural protection services, providing complete car care solutions. Ziebart International Corporation operates over 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers, in 37 countries. As an established automotive enthusiast brand, Ziebart has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchisor as well as a Top 200 Global Franchise. Ziebart is continuing to grow through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about owning a Ziebart franchise, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart