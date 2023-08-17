Ziebart Promotes Regional Sales Manager to Director of U.S. Retail Operations

News provided by

Ziebart

17 Aug, 2023, 10:47 ET

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Promotes 7-Year-Employee Thomas Bowler to Lead Corporate-Owned Stores

TROY, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With sights set on continued development of its leadership team to maintain sales success at its corporate-owned stores, Ziebart International Corporation, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is proud to announce the promotion of Thomas Bowler to Director of U.S. Retail Operations.

Continue Reading
Ziebart promotes Regional Sales Manager Thomas Bowler to Director of U.S. Retail Operations to oversee Ziebart's 11 corporate-owned stores.
Ziebart promotes Regional Sales Manager Thomas Bowler to Director of U.S. Retail Operations to oversee Ziebart's 11 corporate-owned stores.

Bowler first started at Ziebart in 2016 as a Product Sales and Technical Support Specialist. He most recently served as a Regional Sales Manager for the last three and a half years, working closely with Ziebart's franchise owners. After spending years gaining extensive knowledge of Ziebart's sales process, service offerings, and products, while coaching franchise owners on day-to-day operations and providing regular support, Bowler said he looks forward to extending his skillset to include the corporate side of the Ziebart umbrella.

"I'm thrilled to be offered this incredible opportunity to take on more responsibility and accountability within the Ziebart brand by leading our corporate stores," Bowler said. "My number one career goal has always been to grow with a company that takes care of their people – and that's exactly what I've found with Ziebart."

As Director of U.S. Retail Operations, Bowler will oversee Ziebart's 11 corporate-owned stores, handling all of their day-to-day operations, while leading the charge on decisions for the stores, and working with store managers to help continue to move sales in a positive direction.

"Throughout his various roles at Ziebart, Thomas has shown a determination to learn the ins and outs of all our services," said Thomas A. Wolfe, CEO and President of Ziebart International Corporation. "As Thomas is always one to lead by example, his dedication to the brand, passion for cars, and team effort mentality makes him the perfect fit on our corporate team to continue guiding our stores down a promising road."

To find a Ziebart location near you, head to www.ziebart.com. For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart
Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart

Also from this source

Ziebart Franchisee Recognized with Franchise Business Review Franchise Rock Star Award

Ziebart Gathers Franchise Owners Nationwide to Celebrate Success & Give Back to Community

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.