Ziebart Teams Up with ABC's Shifting Gears, Starring Tim Allen, for Customer Promotion Deal

Automotive aftercare franchise launches promotional offer to celebrate new sitcom series about restoring classic cars and familial relationships

Customers to receive Ziebart Ultra Fabric Protection upgrade & exclusive Shifting Gears Shammy drying cloth with interior detailing purchase

ABC's Shifting Gears starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings premieres January 8

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearing up for the highly-anticipated premiere of ABC's Shifting Gears – a sitcom about classic car restoration and repairing a father-daughter relationship, starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings – Ziebart is offering a special, limited-time package deal to help fans restore their cars.

Shifting Gears is a reminder of the pride, satisfaction, and connection we feel when we take care of something we love. Post this In collaboration with ABC's Shifting Gears, Ziebart is offering complimentary Ultra Fabric Protection Upgrades with the purchase of any interior detailing service, plus an exclusive Shifting Gears Shammy drying cloth, only available at Ziebart locations in the U.S. The offer runs through February 28, 2025 at all U.S. Ziebart stores. Customers can claim the offer at Ziebart.com/SGpromotion.

As Shifting Gears inspires viewers to give their own cars the care and attention they deserve, Ziebart – the global leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services – is offering complimentary Ultra Fabric Protection Upgrades with the purchase of any interior detailing service. The promotion also includes an exclusive Shifting Gears Shammy drying cloth, only available at Ziebart locations in the U.S. The offer runs from January 1 – February 28, 2025 at all U.S. Ziebart stores. Customers can claim the offer at Ziebart.com/SGpromotion.

"Shifting Gears is a reminder of the pride, satisfaction, and connection we feel when we take care of something we love," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "Tim Allen has famously called Michigan home since he was a child, so it seemed only natural for Ziebart – a company proudly rooted in the Detroit area – to collaborate with Shifting Gears all while highlighting car restorations."

All About the Details

ABC's Shifting Gears airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC starting January 8, 2025 . Watch episodes the next day on demand and on Hulu.

. Watch episodes the next day on demand and on Hulu. Follow Shifting Gears ( #ShiftingGearsABC ) on Facebook and Instagram .

( ) on and . Terms and conditions for the limited-time offer can be found at Ziebart.com/SGpromotion.

For more information or to locate a Ziebart near you, visit www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart