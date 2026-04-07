ZIEGLER CLOSES $86,215,000 FINANCING FOR MENNONITE VILLAGE (OR)

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Mennonite Village's $86,215,000 Series 2026AB Bonds (the "Bonds") through the Hospital Facility Authority of the City of Albany, Oregon.

Mennonite Home of Albany, Inc. d/b/a Mennonite Village (the "Borrower"), is an Oregon nonprofit corporation and 501(c)(3) organization that was established to develop, own and operate senior living facilities in the State of Oregon (the "State"). The Borrower operates a continuing care retirement community (the "Village"), which is situated on a 275-acre campus in Albany, Oregon, located in the Willamette Valley. The expansive grounds include natural water features, grassy meadows, and wooded oak groves, with sweeping views of the Cascade Mountains to the east and Mary's Peak and the Coast Range to the west. From its humble beginnings as a 24-room nursing home in 1947, the Village today consists of 299 independent living cottages (the "Cottages"), 18 independent living apartments located in a building known as Ashwood Court II ("Ashwood Court"), 42 skilled nursing beds located in a building known as Mennonite Home ("Skilled Nursing"), 96 assisted living apartments located in a building known as Quail Run ("Assisted Living"), and 28 memory care beds located in a building known as Lydia's House ("Memory Care").

Mennonite Village is undertaking a significant expansion comprised of 60 Independent Living cottages (the "Expansion Cottages"), the replacement of the existing 28 memory care units in Lydia's House with a new memory care building containing 24 memory care suites (the "Expansion Memory Care Suites") and a new kitchen.

Proceeds of the Bonds will be used to (i) finance the costs of the construction, acquisition, development, improvement, renovation and equipping of an expansion project and other capital projects with respect to the Borrower's continuing care retirement community in Albany, Oregon; (ii) prepay a line of credit of the Borrower; (iii) pay capitalized interest on a portion of the Bonds; and (iv) pay certain costs of issuing the Bonds.

This financing marks Ziegler's first with Mennonite Village. The Bonds are exempt from Federal and State income tax and are "BBB" rated by Fitch Ratings. The Bonds are structured with i) short-term fixed-rate Series B Bonds (TEMPSSM) expected to be repaid at approximately 80% occupancy, and ii) long-term fixed-rate Series A Bonds amortizing over 35 years through May 15, 2061. The 2026A Bonds are amortized to result in level annual debt service. The 2026A Bonds are subject to optional redemption on May 15, 2033, at 103 declining to par in 2036.

Diane Hood, Chief Executive Officer of Mennonite Village, said "Having worked with the team at Ziegler for over 25 years, and assembling a handpicked project team of experts, we are thrilled to welcome new residents to our campus and to provide state of the art memory care and kitchen to carry us into the future."

Sarkis Garabedian, Managing Director, said "Bringing Mennonite Village to the public bond market for the first time – and achieving a 'BBB' rating – was a standout milestone. In a market where execution matters, this outcome reflects both the organization's strong fundamentals and the depth of an experienced leadership team we've had the privilege to work alongside for many years. This result highlights that even in a more volatile market, well-positioned borrowers continue to access capital successfully."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com .

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler