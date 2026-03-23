ZIEGLER ANNOUNCES NANCY HOOKS AS CATHOLIC ELDER CARE AND POST-ACUTE SPECIALIST

CHICAGO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Nancy Hooks as Catholic Elder Care and Post-Acute Specialist for the firm's Senior Living Finance Practice.

Hooks joins Ziegler from LeadingAge National, where she served as Senior Vice President of Member and State Partnerships. During her 25-year tenure, she was the primary national liaison to 36 state partner associations representing 41 states. In this role, she built and sustained strong relationships with state association staff and board leadership, contributed to the development of both state and national strategic plans, supported executive leadership transitions, and led national recruitment and retention initiatives for LeadingAge members.

Prior to LeadingAge National, Hooks spent eight years with LeadingAge New York, where she focused on policy and advocacy related to housing and community-based services for older adults. Her expertise in senior housing led to her appointment as Co-Chair of the Congressional Commission on Affordable Housing and Health Care Needs of Seniors in the 21st Century, which produced a comprehensive report to Congress following its two-year convening.

"I'm thrilled to join Ziegler and continue supporting organizations that are committed to serving older adults and strengthening communities," said Nancy Hooks. "Ziegler has a long-standing reputation in the senior living and faith-based sectors, and I look forward to collaborating with clients and partners to help them advance their missions."

"It's an honor to welcome Nancy to Ziegler following her distinguished career at LeadingAge and her longstanding dedication to the senior living sector," said Dan Hermann, President and CEO of Ziegler. "We look forward to integrating Nancy's deep sector knowledge and relationships into our team."

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com .

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler