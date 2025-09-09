Ziegler Facilitates Strategic Partnership Between Kokoro Assisted Living and Northstar Senior Living

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a strategic engagement with Kokoro Assisted Living, a highly respected senior living community located in the heart of San Francisco's historic Japantown. Kokoro is known for its culturally sensitive care and vibrant environment that blends Japanese and American heritage through meaningful activities, celebrations, and cuisine.

In early 2025, Kokoro's Board of Directors engaged Ziegler to lead a strategic process to identify a new management partner aligned with the community's mission and cultural values. Ziegler leveraged its deep industry relationships to focus on management companies with proven experience in delivering specialized cultural care.

Following a comprehensive search and evaluation process, Ziegler facilitated a successful partnership with Northstar Senior Living, a premier senior housing management company recognized for its operational excellence and resident-centered approach. With communities across the country, Northstar brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to quality care. Northstar officially assumed management responsibilities for Kokoro on September 1, 2025.

"It was a true pleasure collaborating with the Kokoro Board. Their unwavering commitment to the community was evident at every stage of the process," stated Humair Sabir, Managing Director in Ziegler Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice, who led the engagement. Humair continued, "The partnership between Kokoro and Northstar Senior Living represents a meaningful step forward for both organizations, and I'm confident the community will continue to thrive and fulfill its mission for many years to come."

"Working with Ziegler was an outstanding experience," added Rodney Chin, President of the Kokoro Board. "Their guidance, professionalism, and deep understanding of our values helped us find the right partner in Northstar. We are excited about this next chapter and confident that Kokoro will continue to flourish under Northstar's leadership."

