Zifo Accelerates Scientific Batch Release Cycles with AI-Powered Certificate of Analysis Solution

Advanced hybrid AI approach combines OCR and Large Language Models to transform manual document processing into real-time digital insights.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a premier global provider of AI and data-driven informatics for science-focused organizations, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Certificate of Analysis (CoA) Automation solution. This service accelerator is designed to eliminate the bottlenecks associated with manual data extraction, allowing quality and manufacturing teams to rapidly move from raw data to critical decisions.

Overcoming the Bottlenecks of Manual CoA Processing

The Certificate of Analysis, or CoA, is critical for batch release. But manual CoA processing is slow, error-prone, and difficult to scale. As document volumes increase, this creates high-risk, tedious tasks. This leads to delays in product release and a high risk of non-compliance due to manual errors. Zifo's AI-powered automation transforms this process. Speed Speed

Traditional Certificate of Analysis processing has long been a slow and error-prone hurdle for science-driven industries. As document volumes grow, manual transcription becomes difficult to scale, leading to high-risk tasks that can delay product releases. Zifo's automated solution addresses these challenges by leveraging Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Large Language Models (LLMs) to extract data quickly and accurately. This shift not only reduces operational costs but also provides real-time insights that empower teams to dedicate their expertise to higher-value scientific work.

Addressing the High-Friction Reality of Batch Release

Batch release is a complex, multi-stage process involving production logs, environmental monitoring, and final testing. However, the documentation phase is where momentum often stalls. Zifo focuses on the CoA because it represents a high-friction touchpoint where digital data often reverts to 'analog' (PDFs/Paper) before going back into a digital system (LIMS). This transcription lag creates a significant administrative hurdle that can delay the release of critical products.

While AI can mean all or nothing, Zifo's approach targets these specific gaps in the Manufacturing and CMC segments, ensuring that critical data doesn't get stuck in transcription limbo. The goal is to keep the entire release cycle moving. This CoA solution is just one example of how Zifo uses its 'Practical AI' framework to maintain digital continuity from the lab to the final product release.

A Solution Designed for Complex Scientific Data

The AI-powered CoA Solution directly addresses the primary pain points found in manufacturing and quality control environments:

Automated Data Extraction: Significantly reduces human error and manual effort by using OCR to pull data directly from documents.

Significantly reduces human error and manual effort by using OCR to pull data directly from documents. Standardization of Diverse Formats: Employs LLMs to intelligently interpret and map various manufacturer formats into a single, unified data model.

Employs LLMs to intelligently interpret and map various manufacturer formats into a single, unified data model. Multilingual Capabilities: Facilitates global operations by understanding and translating multiple languages for consistent mapping into Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS).

Facilitates global operations by understanding and translating multiple languages for consistent mapping into Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). Faster Product Release: Streamlines review processes and LIMS integration to accelerate batch disposition and product release cycles.

Streamlines review processes and LIMS integration to accelerate batch disposition and product release cycles. Seamless System Integration: Features ready-to-use LIMS connectors with two-way synchronization to ensure data is updated the moment it becomes available.

Unique Features include:

Hybrid AI Extraction: Combines structural parsing and LLM reasoning to achieve high accuracy across diverse layouts.

Combines structural parsing and LLM reasoning to achieve high accuracy across diverse layouts. Language-Agnostic Processing: Handles CoAs in any language without the need for manual translation or custom templates.

Handles CoAs in any language without the need for manual translation or custom templates. Visual Review Interface: Provides a structured, spreadsheet-like view for human-in-the-loop validation, including automated specification-limit highlighting.

Provides a structured, spreadsheet-like view for human-in-the-loop validation, including automated specification-limit highlighting. Enterprise-Scale Adaptability: Natively supports multiple manufacturers and formats out of the box without per-vendor configurations.

Strategic Value Across the Scientific Chain

The solution is positioned to benefit the Manufacturing and Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) segments of the value chain. By automating transcription and logging, it facilitates high-throughput operations and early detection of quality deviations. It further supports regulatory compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards through secure and auditable data handling.

Practical AI in Action

This CoA automation represents Zifo's commitment to delivering Practical AI -- solutions that solve tangible, complex problems across the entire scientific value chain. By moving beyond theoretical applications, Zifo provides blueprints like this one to help organizations achieve digital transformation in their research, development, and manufacturing operations.

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, Zifo serves a diverse range of industries including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, and more. Trusted by over 190 organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation.

For more information, visit www.zifornd.com; https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

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SOURCE Zifo Technologies