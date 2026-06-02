Zifo Unlocks Hidden Experiment Patterns with New AI-Enabled Services Accelerator

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, today announced its new AI-powered Experiment Insight services accelerator, which understands complex scientific language to empower scientists to turn buried knowledge into actionable intelligence, extract structured data, and uncover critical patterns across vast datasets.

Scientists routinely conduct thousands of experiments, but poor documentation and insights buried within unstructured text often make it difficult to extract meaningful learnings or answer key scientific questions. This leads to compounding challenges: institutional knowledge is lost when scientists depart, time-consuming manual reviews are required to find past records, and researchers unknowingly repeat failed experiments because historical data isn't easily discoverable.

Zifo's latest services accelerator directly addresses these hurdles by turning buried scientific knowledge into clear, actionable intelligence.

A core differentiator is its quality-first approach. While most approaches assume incoming data quality is sufficient, this AI-powered services accelerator assesses conclusion quality first, helping organizations actively improve their documentation standards rather than simply attempting to extract data from poorly written records.

Key capabilities and benefits include:

Rapid Pattern Discovery: The AI analyzes thousands of experiments in minutes to surface relevant insights automatically. It can discover hidden statistical patterns across all experiments that humans would rarely, if ever, spot manually.

The AI analyzes thousands of experiments in minutes to surface relevant insights automatically. It can discover hidden statistical patterns across all experiments that humans would rarely, if ever, spot manually. Preserved Institutional Knowledge: The AI continually extracts and structures knowledge from past experiments, preserving insights permanently in a searchable format so expertise is never lost.

The AI continually extracts and structures knowledge from past experiments, preserving insights permanently in a searchable format so expertise is never lost. Data-Driven Decisions: Decisions can be backed by statistical evidence from an organization's entire experimental history rather than recent memory.

Decisions can be backed by statistical evidence from an organization's entire experimental history rather than recent memory. Multi-Layer Validation: To ensure maximum accuracy, the AI checks its own work using multiple validation layers, including schema compliance, hallucination detection, and completeness checks, allowing it to function without constant human oversight.

To ensure maximum accuracy, the AI checks its own work using multiple validation layers, including schema compliance, hallucination detection, and completeness checks, allowing it to function without constant human oversight. Scientific Ontology Integration: The services accelerator understands scientific concepts using established industry ontologies (such as ChEBI) rather than basic keywords. For example, the AI natively understands that "buffer" and "PBS" are related concepts.

The services accelerator understands scientific concepts using established industry ontologies (such as ChEBI) rather than basic keywords. For example, the AI natively understands that "buffer" and "PBS" are related concepts. Explainable Results: Every data extraction displays confidence levels and validation results, allowing scientists to always verify the AI's reasoning and safely trust the output.

The solution is highly adaptable and fits seamlessly into multiple segments of the scientific value chain, including Drug Discovery & Development, Analytical & Quality Control, Process Development & Manufacturing, and Regulatory & Compliance.

Bridging Science and Technology Across the Value Chain

This AI-powered Experiment Insight services accelerator is just one piece of a much larger puzzle. Zifo leverages its extensive expertise as a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations to solve the persistent scientific, technological, and data challenges that frequently drag down progress across the value chain. By combining domain-aware intelligence with advanced capabilities like scientific ontology integration, multi-layer validation, and automated pattern discovery, Zifo ensures actionable insights are seamlessly extracted and maintained across Drug Discovery & Development, Analytical & Quality Control, Process Development & Manufacturing, and Regulatory & Compliance.

Zifo's approach is more than just a technical exercise of extracting unstructured text; it is a strategic enabler of data-driven decision-making. It is about creating an intelligent ecosystem where decades of historical experiments are permanently preserved in a searchable format, effortlessly adapting to how scientists actually write without forcing them into rigid templates. This ensures that context-rich, statistically backed evidence flows securely across the scientific value chain, preventing repeated errors and uncovering hidden trends that would be nearly impossible to spot manually.

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive domain expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, Zifo serves a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation.

For more information, visit www.zifornd.com; https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

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SOURCE Zifo