ZIG-ZAG LAUNCHES FOUR NEW FLAVORS OF 100% TOBACCO-FREE HEMP WRAPS

Innovative Hemp Wraps Available in Sour Squeeze, Georgia Peach, Summer Slice, and Mellow Haze

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zig-Zag, a leader in the rolling papers industry, is thrilled to announce the expansion of the hemp wrap line, featuring 100% tobacco-free hemp wraps in four exciting flavors: Sour Squeeze, Georgia Peach, Summer Slice, and Mellow Haze. These innovative wraps are designed to enhance the smoking experience with their smooth, slow-burning properties and exceptional draw.

Each pack of Zig-Zag Hemp Wraps includes two premium wraps and a convenient packing straw, ensuring an effortless and enjoyable rolling experience. The new flavors offer a unique and delightful twist to the traditional smoking session:

Sour Squeeze: A tangy burst of citrus that invigorates the senses.

Georgia Peach: A sweet and juicy flavor reminiscent of ripe, sun-kissed peaches.

Summer Slice : A refreshing blend that captures the essence of summer fruits.

: A refreshing blend that captures the essence of summer fruits. Mellow Haze: A calming and smooth taste perfect for a relaxed session.

These new hemp wraps are exclusively available in 25-pack cartons online for the price of $24.75, and in retail in 2 packs across the country making them an affordable option for enthusiasts who value quality and flavor. Zig-Zag's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is reflected in these high-quality products that cater to the diverse preferences of their consumers. Other features include: 8 SKUs (4 SKUs NPP & 4 SKUs 2/$0.99) in which the pre-priced options will be available in select markets/retail only. The wraps are vegan, non-GMO and made with organic herbal/hemp flower that is responsibly and ethically sourced via fair labor farms.

"Our new hemp wraps are crafted to deliver a superior smoking experience without the use of tobacco," said Stacey Neuhaus at Zig-Zag. "We are excited to introduce these unique flavors to our lineup, offering our customers more options to enjoy their smoking rituals."

Zig-Zag Hemp Wraps are available for purchase at www.zigzag.com. For more information, please visit our website or contact our customer service team.

About Zig-Zag:

Zig-Zag has been manufacturing the world's most iconic rolling papers for over 140 years. Now celebrating its 145th anniversary, the brand has continued to innovate and meet the evolving demand for high-quality rolling papers that have aligned with notable culture and counterculture moments throughout the years since its inception. It was first thrust into the cultural spotlight with the help of a young rapper from Compton, California. Dr. Dre's debut studio album, "The Chronic," would go triple platinum, land him multiple Grammy nominations, and a Grammy win for Best Rap Solo Performance on his hit "Let Me Ride." Dre's album paid homage to Zig-Zag in more than one way, but most notably on the album's cover art, with the rapper's face framed by the iconic Zig-Zag emblem. With the success of the album came a new wave of recognition for the brand, helping solidify Zig-Zag as a pop culture staple.

The trademark Zig-Zag® is exclusively licensed in the United States and Canada to North Atlantic Operating Company, L.P., a subsidiary of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB)) Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited by law.

