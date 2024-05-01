Zilla Security Announces Industry-Leading Milestone, Surpassing 1,000 Application Integrations

This achievement establishes Zilla Security as offering the most comprehensive view of permissions in an Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security , a leading provider of identity security and governance solutions for the enterprise, today announced it has reached an industry-leading milestone for application integrations available within a single identity security platform. Specifically, Zilla Security now has over 1,000 integrations for SaaS, cloud, and on-premises applications, delivering the most comprehensive coverage of identity security and governance solutions available to organizations.

According to Verizon's 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report , identity is one of the most pervasive entry points for cyberattackers. By automating permissions management across SaaS applications, cloud, and on-premises applications, Zilla Security's integrations give organizations unprecedented oversight to prevent cyberthreats.

"Zilla Security is the only identity security platform that has a sweeping reach across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises applications," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilla Security. "One of the fundamental issues that organizations face is access security that covers the full breadth of their identity perimeter. Now with over 1,000 integrations, Zilla Security comprehensively covers the applications that organizations use every day."

Zilla Security's integration options include:

API Integration: Built-in or no-code integration for most systems that provide security REST APIs.

Built-in or no-code integration for most systems that provide security REST APIs. Zilla Universal Sync: Robotic automation for applications that lack security APIs. ZUS™ (Zilla Universal Sync) makes it easy to automatically connect to any system that has a web administration console.

Robotic automation for applications that lack security APIs. ZUS™ (Zilla Universal Sync) makes it easy to automatically connect to any system that has a web administration console. File Imports: CSV file extracts over secure FTP connections for legacy applications.

CSV file extracts over secure FTP connections for legacy applications. Zilla PO Box: Deployed as a container, Zilla PO Box™ for connection with any on-premises systems using APIs, file imports, SQL queries, and robotic automation.

Zilla's ability to integrate with SaaS and cloud infrastructure, and everything on-premises, including databases, homegrown applications, and legacy systems provides an organization with a breadth and depth unmatched in the industry. Together, these integrations offer a unified view of identities and permissions with out-of-the-box simplicity and without the need for developers or consultants.

For more information on Zilla integrations, visit: https://zillasecurity.com/integrations/

About Zilla Security

Zilla Security is a SaaS platform for identity security, compliance, and provisioning. The suite of solutions enables organizations to assign, monitor, review, and remediate who has access to what. Trusted by more than 100 customers, Zilla provides the only solution that integrates with all SaaS applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems to deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine, and API identities and permissions. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com .

