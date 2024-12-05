Zilla Security Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Unprecedented Growth, Industry Innovation, and Strategic Leadership Hire

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security, the leader in modern identity governance and administration (Modern IGA), today announced a record-breaking year marked by exceptional growth, groundbreaking innovation, and expanded global reach. The company also welcomed cybersecurity expert Mark Jaffe as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer to advance its market leadership and strategic vision.

Zilla CEO and co-founder Deepak Taneja has been at the forefront of the IGA landscape for decades, having pioneered the category at Aveksa more than 20 years ago. At Zilla, Taneja is redefining the IGA model with a modern, automated approach that addresses the complexities of today's hybrid cloud enterprises.

"The release of Zilla AI Profiles™ and our Lifecycle Management provisioning capabilities has driven unprecedented interest from large enterprises," said Taneja. "Organizations are finally seeing a path to replace outdated legacy IGA solutions with modern, automated systems tailored for today's needs."

Key Growth Highlights

Revenue Growth: 373% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) over the last 2 years, driven by surging demand for modern IGA solutions

Customer Success: 97% annualized gross customer revenue retention rate, underscoring the value customers continue to receive from their use of Zilla

Channel Partner Expansion: 300% growth in sales opportunities sourced through channel partners in the past six months

AI Innovation: Following the product launch of Zilla AI Profiles customers are automating pre-approval for 60-84% of entitlements, significantly reducing provisioning and access review efforts

Strengthening Leadership for Future Growth

In H2 2024, Zilla appointed Mark Jaffe as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. Jaffe brings a strong identity background and over two decades of cybersecurity strategy and marketing expertise to Zilla

Jaffe commented, "Organizations are keenly aware of the security and compliance risks of their identities, but are either not getting what they need from their legacy IGA solution or they haven't deployed an IGA solution due to their high cost of deployment. I'm thrilled to have joined the Zilla team to help further speed Zilla's business growth and see that more identity teams get the value of Zilla's Modern IGA automation."

"Mark's deep industry expertise and proven track record will be instrumental in further accelerating our momentum. As we expand to serve more large enterprises, Mark's experience will help us scale while maintaining the high level of care our customers have come to expect," added Taneja.

Zilla has also continued to expand its go to market and engineering teams to support further growth.

Expanding Strategic Partnerships

Zilla further strengthened its market presence by building on strategic partnerships with key channel partners such as Guidepoint Security, Alchemy Technology Group, and Optiv. The company achieved 300% YoY growth in subscription revenue pipeline sourced through these partnerships.

"Channel partners recognize the need for IGA solutions that deliver faster time-to-value than legacy systems," said Garrett Long, VP of Channel and Business Development. "With increasing compliance requirements and heightened scrutiny around identity security, the demand for modern IGA is driving significant momentum."

Industry Recognition

Recognized as a High Performer and Easiest to Do Business With by G2 in 2024

Awarded a prestigious Gold Globee for leadership in the identity access and governance category

Listed as a new entry in Gartner's IGA Market Guide ( August 26, 2024 )

Discover how Zilla's Modern IGA solutions can transform your identity governance strategy. Visit www.zillasecurity.com or meet the team at the Gartner IAM Summit in Grapevine, Texas, from Dec. 9–11 at booth 112.

About Zilla Security

Zilla Security is the leading provider of modern identity governance and administration (IGA), offering a comprehensive SaaS platform that automates identity compliance, provisioning, and security processes. With the industry's most complete set of integration capabilities for both common and custom applications, Zilla delivers unmatched speed to value. Through its solutions like Zilla AI Profiles™, clients achieve 5X faster deployment, complete access reviews with 80% less effort, and enable faster provisioning with 60% fewer ITSM tickets. Zilla provides breakthrough IGA solutions to over 100 customers. For more information, visit www.zillasecurity.com .

