Zilla Security Named Identity and Access Governance Winner in the 20th Annual, 2024 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security, leading provider of identity security solutions for the enterprise today announced that it has been named the Gold Globee winner of the Identity and Access Governance category in the 20th Annual, 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards.

The Globee® Awards has entrenched itself as a worldwide authority in recognizing business excellence, and attracts a high caliber of judges to assist with that task. Some 580+ experts were responsible for adjudicating and spotlighting the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in cybersecurity.

The award-winning Zilla Identity Security Platform is purpose-built to deliver a strong security and access posture with efficient processes for business users to get the access they need, when they need it. Zilla provides the automation to manage permissions holistically across SaaS, on-premises and homegrown applications. With Zilla, IT security, application owners, business leaders, and auditors collaborate in establishing a system of record for access and ensuring that access, as configured, is always appropriate to the needs of the business.

"We are immensely proud to be the winner of the Identity and Access Governance category, and thank the Globees for the accolade as well as their work in recognizing innovation in cybersecurity," said Deepak Taneja, CEO & Co-founder of Zilla Security. "Identity is the new security perimeter and the most critical security vector. With research showing that most data breaches are rooted in access exposures, identity security solutions are evolving quickly to help enterprises establish robust and proactive processes for governing and securing access. It's an honor to be recognized as being at the forefront of this critical area of cybersecurity."

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, commended the winners: "Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

About Zilla Security

Zilla Security is a SaaS platform for identity security, compliance, and provisioning. The suite of solutions enables organizations to assign, monitor, and review who has access to what, and automate the remediation of misconfigured permissions and settings. Trusted by more than 100 customers, Zilla provides the only solution that integrates with all SaaS applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems to deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine and API identities and permissions. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com .

