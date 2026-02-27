Zilliz Cloud Brings BYOC to Azure, Extending Availability Across Major Cloud Platforms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz , the company behind Milvus , the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database , today announced the general availability of Zilliz Cloud BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) on Microsoft Azure. With this launch, Zilliz Cloud BYOC is now available across AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure—making Zilliz the first managed vector database provider to support BYOC on all three major clouds.

Enterprises building AI applications have long faced a trade-off between managed services that require moving sensitive data outside their security perimeter and self-hosted deployments that demand significant engineering resources. Zilliz Cloud BYOC eliminates this compromise by deploying a fully managed vector database directly inside a customer's own cloud account—enabling organizations to move faster on AI initiatives without sacrificing data control or compliance.

"The AI infrastructure landscape is at an inflection point. Enterprises need platforms that respect their security, compliance, and multi-cloud realities," said Charles Xie, Founder and CEO at Zilliz. "With BYOC on every major cloud, we're removing one of the last barriers to enterprise AI adoption. Organizations no longer have to choose between moving fast and staying in control."

Why the Azure Launch Matters

The Azure launch completes a deliberate expansion—from AWS to GCP and now to Microsoft Azure. For the many enterprises standardized on Microsoft's cloud ecosystem, this launch removes the last deployment barrier. Organizations can now run their vector database in the same environment as Azure OpenAI Service and the rest of their Azure AI stack—eliminating cross-cloud data movement, reducing costs, and keeping AI workflows entirely within a single cloud environment.

Azure customers also benefit from full compatibility with their existing enterprise agreements, reserved capacity, and established governance and compliance frameworks. With the official Zilliz Cloud Terraform Provider , teams can automate BYOC deployments and integrate directly into existing infrastructure-as-code workflows—making adoption seamless for organizations already operating at scale on Azure.

What This Means for Enterprises

Accelerated AI adoption: Deploy production-grade AI search infrastructure in days, not months, without the engineering burden of managing it.

Deploy production-grade AI search infrastructure in days, not months, without the engineering burden of managing it. Data sovereignty and compliance: All data stays within the customer's own cloud account and jurisdiction, simplifying regulatory requirements.

All data stays within the customer's own cloud account and jurisdiction, simplifying regulatory requirements. Multi-cloud freedom: Teams across different cloud providers can standardize on a single vector database platform without re-platforming.

Teams across different cloud providers can standardize on a single vector database platform without re-platforming. Cost transparency: Infrastructure costs flow through existing cloud billing, enterprise agreements, and reserved capacity.

Every BYOC deployment includes the full Zilliz Cloud feature set built on Milvus , along with seamless migration from Pinecone, Qdrant, Elasticsearch, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch, Weaviate, or self-hosted Milvus.

Now Available

Zilliz Cloud BYOC is live across AWS, GCP, and Azure. Get started with deployment guides for AWS , GCP , and Azure , or connect with the Zilliz team to discuss your requirements.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is the company behind Milvus , the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database. Zilliz Cloud brings that performance to production with a fully managed, cloud-native platform built for scalable, low-latency vector search and hybrid retrieval. It supports billion-scale workloads with sub-10ms latency, auto-scaling, and optimized indexes for GenAI use cases like semantic search and RAG.

Zilliz is built to make AI not just possible—but practical. With a focus on performance and cost-efficiency, it helps engineering teams move from prototype to production without overprovisioning or complex infrastructure. Over 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Zilliz to build intelligent applications at scale.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors, including Aramco's Prosperity 7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others. Learn more at Zilliz.com .

