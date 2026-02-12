Zilliz Cloud Expands European Presence with New AWS Region in Ireland

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz, the company behind the most popular open-source vector database Milvus , recently announced the availability of a new Zilliz Cloud region in AWS eu-west-1 (Ireland), further expanding its global infrastructure. This new region enables customers—from fast-moving startups to global enterprises—to build and scale AI applications while ensuring data locality, regulatory compliance, and improved performance across Western Europe, the UK, and Ireland.

With data residency and GDPR compliance becoming critical requirements for businesses operating in Europe, the new AWS Ireland region provides developers with greater control over where their data lives—without compromising on performance or flexibility. Ireland is one of the most widely adopted AWS regions in the world and serves as the European base for many of the largest global technology companies.

"As AI adoption accelerates across Europe, enterprises need data infrastructure that keeps pace—close to their users, compliant with local regulations, and ready for production scale," said Charles Xie, CEO at Zilliz. "By adding Ireland to our European footprint alongside Frankfurt, we're giving teams more choice in where they run their AI workloads, helping reduce cross-border data transfer costs while simplifying compliance. It's another step in making Zilliz Cloud the most accessible vector database platform in the world."

Global Infrastructure with Local Performance

Zilliz Cloud now operates across 30 cloud regions globally, making it one of the most geographically distributed vector database platforms available. The Ireland region joins key international deployments across AWS , Google Cloud , and Microsoft Azure in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Key international regions include:

AWS: US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Canada (Central), Germany (Frankfurt), Ireland (new!), Singapore, Japan (Tokyo), Australia (Sydney)

US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Canada (Central), Germany (Frankfurt), Ireland (new!), Singapore, Japan (Tokyo), Australia (Sydney) Google Cloud: US West (Oregon), US East (N. Virginia), US Central (Iowa), Germany (Frankfurt), Singapore

US West (Oregon), US East (N. Virginia), US Central (Iowa), Germany (Frankfurt), Singapore Azure: US East (Virginia), US East 2 (Virginia), US Central (Iowa), Germany West Central (Frankfurt), Central India (Pune), North Europe (Ireland)

This expansion makes it simple for organizations to optimize for performance, data residency, and cost—all while scaling to support the most demanding AI workloads. With auto-scaling, usage-based pricing, and deployment flexibility across providers, Zilliz Cloud helps teams reduce operational overhead and focus on building AI applications that deliver value.

Now Available to All

The AWS Ireland region is now live and available to all Zilliz Cloud customers. Organizations can immediately begin deploying clusters in the new region through the Zilliz Cloud console . New users can create a free account to get started. Teams migrating from other vector databases or regions can take advantage of the Zilliz migration service for a seamless transition.

For more information about this new region, check out the launch blog or connect with our team for help.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is the company behind Milvus , the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database. Zilliz Cloud brings that performance to production with a fully managed, cloud-native platform built for scalable, low-latency vector search and hybrid retrieval. It supports billion-scale workloads with sub-10ms latency, auto-scaling, and optimized indexes for GenAI use cases like semantic search and RAG.

Zilliz is built to make AI not just possible—but practical. With a focus on performance and cost-efficiency, it helps engineering teams move from prototype to production without overprovisioning or complex infrastructure. Over 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Zilliz to build intelligent applications at scale.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors, including Aramco's Prosperity 7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others. Learn more at Zilliz.com .

