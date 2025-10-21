Zilliz Cloud Delivers Major Cost Savings, Higher Performance, and Strengthened Security for Enterprise AI

Tiered Storage Architecture, Cross-Region Backups, and Business Critical Plan Position Zilliz Cloud for Enterprise AI at Scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz , the company behind Milvus, the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database, today announced a significant update to Zilliz Cloud , its fully managed cloud service. The release introduces a rebuilt tiered storage system delivering 87% storage cost reduction, cross-region backups, and a new Business Critical plan designed for highly regulated industries—addressing critical enterprise needs for cost efficiency, advanced performance, and compliance readiness in sectors including healthcare, finance, and government.

"As organizations build increasingly complex AI applications, they need infrastructure that combines performance, predictability, and compliance," said Charles Xie, Founder and CEO of Zilliz. "This release makes Zilliz Cloud not only faster and more affordable, but also better aligned with the real-world needs of enterprise AI teams."

87% Storage Cost Reduction with Rebuilt Tiered Storage Architecture

Zilliz Cloud's new Tiered Storage architecture reduces storage costs from $0.30 to $0.04 per GB per month—an 87% reduction—while improving query performance. Compute pricing is also reduced by 25%. For enterprises managing 10TB datasets, monthly storage costs drop from approximately $3,000 to $400.

The architecture stores entire datasets in object storage such as AWS S3, while using each cluster's local SSD and memory as a high-performance cache. In production testing, the system achieves cache hit rates exceeding 90%, delivering object storage economics with in-memory responsiveness.

Business Critical Plan Addresses Regulatory Requirements

The new Business Critical plan extends Zilliz Cloud's existing SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR certifications with features designed for regulated industries:

HIPAA readiness for healthcare and regulated workloads

Global cluster deployments for data residency and low-latency access

Multi-region replication and one-click failover for high availability

Point-in-time recovery (PITR) for comprehensive data protection

Simplified Multi-Cloud Pricing

Starting January 1, 2026, Zilliz Cloud will standardize storage pricing at $0.04 per GB per month across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The company will also introduce cross-region and cross-cloud data transfer capabilities, with fees passed through at provider cost without markup. Monthly free credits will cover baseline usage.

Additional enhancements include cross-region backup for dedicated clusters and index build level controls for Milvus 2.6.x clusters.

All updates are available immediately. For more information, visit this launch blog or contact the Zilliz sales team .

About Zilliz

Zilliz builds the most performant and cost-effective vector database for AI, powered by open-source Milvus. Designed for unstructured data at scale, Zilliz supports billion-vector workloads with hybrid search and sub-10ms latency. Over 10,000 organizations use Zilliz to power GenAI applications. Learn more at zilliz.com .

SOURCE Zilliz