Zilliz Achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization, Empowering Enterprises to Deploy Autonomous AI Systems at Scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz, creator of the open-source vector database Milvus and the leading provider of cloud-native vector database solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Zilliz as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.

The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Zilliz as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Zilliz demonstrates expertise in implementing Amazon Bedrock Agents and other leading AWS-compatible frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous systems that deliver tangible returns on investment.

"Agentic AI represents the next chapter of enterprise automation," said Charles Xie, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilliz. "Achieving this AWS specialization reflects our shared commitment to giving enterprises the foundation needed to build AI agents that deliver real operational impact—not just prototypes. By combining Zilliz's high-performance vector database with Amazon Bedrock Agents, customers gain the memory, context, and reliability required to move from experimentation to trustworthy autonomous systems at scale."

Zilliz's vector database technology plays a central role in enterprise agentic AI architectures by delivering long-term, high-performance memory for AI agents. Milvus and Zilliz Cloud (managed service of Milvus) provide vector similarity search, multimodal data retrieval, contextual understanding, and persistent state management that autonomous agents need to operate effectively. These capabilities power advanced semantic and multimodal search, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines, multi-step reasoning, and multi-agent orchestration across large and sensitive enterprise knowledge bases.

With built-in multitenancy, encryption, role-based access controls, and fine-grained data isolation, Zilliz ensures that AI agents can operate securely across different business units and customer environments while meeting strict compliance requirements. These capabilities are critical for enterprises deploying agentic AI systems that must handle sensitive information, integrate with operational systems, and execute tasks with enterprise-grade reliability and performance.

"Working with Zilliz Cloud has been transformative for our AI agent architecture," said Sasidhar Janaki, Senior Software Engineer at Rexera. "The hybrid search capability alone delivered a 40% improvement in accuracy, and the scalability means we never worry about performance, even during peak traffic periods. It's been essential to our continued growth."

The AWS Agentic AI Specialization ensures customers can confidently select AWS Partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners, including Zilliz, help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.

This expansion of the AWS AI Competency program reflects the growing enterprise demand for AI systems that can operate independently while maintaining human oversight and control. AWS Partners achieving this specialization demonstrate advanced capabilities in delivering both enterprise-ready generative AI and autonomous agentic AI systems to customers across industries.

Zilliz is the company behind Milvus, the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database. Zilliz Cloud brings that performance to production with a fully managed, cloud-native platform built for scalable, low-latency vector search and hybrid retrieval. It supports billion-scale workloads with sub-10ms latency, auto-scaling, and optimized indexes for GenAI use cases like semantic search and RAG.

Zilliz is built to make AI not just possible—but practical. With a focus on performance and cost-efficiency, it helps engineering teams move from prototype to production without overprovisioning or complex infrastructure. Over 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Zilliz to build intelligent applications at scale.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others. Learn more at zilliz.com.

