Zillow and Realtor.com® set a new standard for pre-market transparency, extending Preview listings to buyers across both platforms

SEATTLE and AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow® and Realtor.com® today set a new standard for pre-market transparency in residential real estate — one in which more buyers can see more homes before they go live on the market, regardless of which platform they use or which brokerage they work with.

Starting this summer, Zillow Preview℠ listings also will be available as Realtor.com® Preview listings on Realtor.com®, bringing these pre-market homes to the two most-visited real estate platforms in the country. No special login. No brokerage relationship required. The same early access, available to everyone.

"The real estate market works best when every buyer has access to the same information — nothing hidden, nothing reserved for a select few. That's Zillow's core belief," said Jeremy Wacksman, CEO of Zillow. "Zillow and Realtor.com® both are committed to the same principle: sellers deserve maximum exposure from day one, and buyers deserve visibility into every home available to them. With this collaboration we're not just expanding reach, we're creating true seller choice while setting a new industry standard for what transparency in real estate actually looks like for buyers, sellers and agents."

"For 30 years, Realtor.com® has acted in the interests of the open marketplace, ensuring sellers free and ubiquitous promotion of their property and ensuring buyers can find any home, and the important information about that home, with nothing more than an internet connection," said Damian Eales, CEO of Realtor.com®. "Our preference is that all listings, including early marketing listings, flow through the MLS and reach the widest possible audience for the benefit of both sellers and buyers. But where MLSs don't yet offer a Coming Soon status, or where brokers choose to syndicate their preview listings directly, we have a responsibility to display those listings as broadly as possible."

The collaboration arrives as Zillow Preview has already achieved significant adoption, with more than 60 brokerage partners and listing creation continuing to grow.

A more complete home search for everyone

Preview listings are clearly labeled and receive enhanced visibility in search results and email alerts.

Once a buyer finds a Zillow Preview or Realtor.com® Preview home, they can:

Save it to stay updated as more details become available

Contact the listing agent to get questions answered immediately

Pre-book a tour to be one of the first in the door when the home is ready for showings

Use the extra time to connect with a buyer's agent and get pre-approved for a mortgage — so they're ready to act the moment the home goes live

A powerful tool for sellers, with their agents

For sellers, the collaboration raises the ceiling on what pre-market exposure can look like. Zillow and Realtor.com® together reach three quarters of major portal visitors, according to March Comscore data. And all buyers can access listings on both sites regardless of which brokerage they are working with. So a seller's listing gets in front of buyers at scale. While sellers prepare their homes for sale, agents can use Zillow Preview and Realtor.com® Preview to build demand across both platforms simultaneously, turning the lead-up to listing day into a genuine marketing runway.

This collaboration unlocks more visibility for more people, supporting a healthier housing marketplace. As part of this collaboration, agents will receive the same benefits, including revenue share and other terms for both their Zillow Preview and Realtor.com® Preview listings. Both Zillow Preview and Realtor.com® Preview listings will be available at no cost to sellers or agents participating through an enrolled brokerage.

Preview is available to brokerages that believe listings should be widely visible to the public, including in the earliest window of marketing. Agents can then choose, with their sellers, whether to use Preview as part of their listing strategy. Participating agents receive three key benefits:

Greater visibility: Preview listings receive elevated placement in search results and saved-home alerts during the preview period, helping more buyers discover the home earlier in the listing process.

Preview listings receive elevated placement in search results and saved-home alerts during the preview period, helping more buyers discover the home earlier in the listing process. Free connections based on buyer choice: Consumers have the choice to connect with the listing agent or with a local buyer's agent, depending on their needs. When a buyer reaches out to the listing agent directly through Zillow or Realtor.com ® , those connections are free for the listing agent.

Consumers have the choice to connect with the listing agent or with a local buyer's agent, depending on their needs. When a buyer reaches out to the listing agent directly through Zillow or Realtor.com , those connections are free for the listing agent. Revenue participation: If a qualified Preview connection from either a Zillow Preview or Realtor.com® Preview home results in a closed transaction through a qualified partner agent, the listing agent may receive a share of the revenue earned from that transaction, settled through their brokerage. This fee is paid through the collaboration and does not increase consumers' or agents' costs. As always, commissions remain negotiable between consumers and the agents representing them.

Zillow Preview is available in all U.S. markets with the exception of New York City, where StreetEasy is exploring a tailored offering. Zillow Preview is now available through more than 60 participating franchisors and brokerages, including Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, HomeServices of America, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, United Real Estate, Engel & Völkers and Side.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime® and dotloop®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 30 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

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SOURCE Zillow