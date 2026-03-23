Multiyear partnership puts Zillow to the full MLB season, including tentpole moments and the postseason

SEATTLE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow® is stepping up to the plate. The company today announced a multiyear partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), becoming the official real estate and home rentals marketplace partner of MLB.

The agreement spans the baseball calendar, from spring training and home openers through the postseason, and includes national broadcasting, streaming, digital and in-stadium integrations. The partnership brings together two brands connected by a single idea: home.

Zillow® is stepping up to the plate. The company today announced a multiyear partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), becoming the official real estate and home rentals marketplace partner of MLB. Speed Speed Zillow becomes official partner of Major League Baseball, bringing ‘home’ to America’s national pastime.

"Baseball is one of the few places where getting 'home' is literally the point of the game," said Beverly W. Jackson, vice president of Brand and Product Marketing at Zillow. "And for millions of Americans, exploring homes online has become a pastime of its own. But Zillow is more than where the journey starts — we're building tools and products to help buyers, sellers and renters move through every step on their journey home."

In baseball, everything revolves around home — home plate, home field advantage and cheering for the home team. At Zillow, our mission is to make home a reality for more and more people. As America's national pastime, baseball is a game of milestones, from first games to season-defining moments that mark a watershed event. Zillow sees those same milestones every day, from first homes to growing households and new beginnings. This partnership connects those journeys, linking the moments celebrated at the ballpark with the decisions that shape where people call home.

A season-long presence

Zillow will be active across national broadcasting, streaming and digital platforms throughout the season, including:

National marketing campaigns airing across MLB Network, MLB.TV and Apple TV+

Year-round league sponsorship

On-site and hospitality experiences at All-Star Week and Postseason events

Presenting sponsorship of Pennant Chase across MLB Owned and Operated Media

A shared language of home

Millions of renters, buyers and sellers use Zillow each month to browse listings, list their home, compare rentals, track home values and prepare for their next move. This partnership with MLB puts Zillow front and center throughout the baseball season, across broadcasts and ballparks nationwide, showing how Zillow helps people move forward and take the next step in their home journey.

"The start of baseball season is about the feeling that there's no place like home," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB's chief marketing officer and senior vice president of Global Corporate Partnerships. "It's a fresh start filled with optimism and shared rituals. Partnering with Zillow connects that tradition to a brand that plays a meaningful role in helping people find a place of their own, and we think MLB's extensive marketing ecosystem can extend that brand connection even further."

Bringing 'Someday starts today' to the season

The MLB partnership builds on Zillow's 2026 brand platform, "Someday starts today," which launched earlier this year to celebrate the belief that progress begins with a first step.

At the start of every baseball season, each team believes this could be its year — its someday. By showing up across home openers, All-Star Week and the Postseason, Zillow connects that same sense of possibility to the home journey, reminding people that getting started is what turns someday into something real.

Throughout 2026, Zillow will continue to be active across sports, music and other cultural moments, reinforcing its role in helping people turn someday into today.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime® and dotloop®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

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SOURCE Zillow