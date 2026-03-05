Zillow Group Board of Directors authorizes additional $1.25 billion share repurchase, signaling long-term confidence

SEATTLE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today provided an update on the Company's share repurchase program:

The Zillow Group Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1.25 billion in aggregate of its Class A common stock or Class C capital stock. As of March 4, 2026, after giving effect to the increased authorization, Zillow Group has approximately $1.3 billion remaining capacity for future share repurchases.

From Jan. 1, 2026, through March 4, 2026, Zillow Group repurchased 3.8 million shares of Class A common stock at a weighted average price of $47.84 per share and 9.7 million shares of Class C capital stock at a weighted average price of $45.92 per share, for a total purchase price of $626 million.

"Our recent share repurchases and today's authorization reflect our continued confidence in our strategy, financial strength and long-term opportunity to drive sustainable profitable growth over time," said Zillow Group Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Hofmann. "We believe this is an opportune time to leverage our strong cash position to return capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in growing our housing super app."

Since 2021, Zillow Group has repurchased a total of approximately $3.3 billion of stock at a weighted average price of $49 per share, for a total of 66.7 million shares, and $146 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes under its repurchase authorizations.

The company may purchase shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, or in such other manner as deemed appropriate by management, subject to market conditions, share price, trading volume, cash needs and other business factors, and in accordance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. The share repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any specific dollar amount or number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

