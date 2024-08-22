Zillow Group hires Soumya Tulloss as senior vice president of agent sales

Tulloss oversees Zillow's agent sales team, which provides real estate agents advertising and software solutions to power their businesses



SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced Soumya Tulloss has joined as senior vice president of agent sales, doubling down on the Company's commitment to help real estate agents power their business with Zillow.

Soumya Tulloss, Senior Vice President of Agent Sales, Zillow Group

Zillow Group's purpose is to make home a reality for more and more people. A critical component of this strategy is offering a suite of products and services to real estate agents to make them more efficient and productive for their buyers and sellers. Tulloss will work to integrate and scale Zillow's sales organization to offer a more seamless experience for the real estate agent community.

"Zillow is investing in software and digital solutions to power the real estate industry, and that includes a suite of innovative products for agents, who continue to be an integral part of Zillow's business," said Zillow's senior vice president of real estate software, Jun Choo. "Organizing our sales teams under Soumya's leadership allows us to rapidly innovate and strategically invest in our agent community. Soumya's commitment to exceptional customer experiences, as well as her impressive ability to supercharge sales organizations while driving revenues, make her a valuable addition to the Zillow team."

Tulloss is a proven sales leader with a track record of building and scaling successful sales teams and growing revenues at innovative business-to-business software companies across multiple industries. Tulloss most recently served as the chief revenue officer of Deliverr, a platform that connects e-commerce businesses with logistics solutions to streamline shipping and accelerate business growth. Tulloss led the sales, marketing, customer support and revenue operations at Deliverr. Under her leadership, the team substantially accelerated revenue growth and was acquired by Shopify for $2.1 billion. Before that, she served as vice president and head of global messaging sales at Twilio, an industry-leading global customer engagement software, and helped grow revenue from $89 million in 2014 to $2.8 billion in 2021. Tulloss has previously worked at PayPal, Deutsche Bank Securities and Google.

"I'm excited to support Zillow's critical mission of getting more and more people home. My goal is to make the more than a million agents powering the residential real estate industry wildly successful by offering exceptional services that enable them to serve more customers, more efficiently," Tulloss said. "As a first-generation American, purchasing and owning a home was a dream for my family. The partnership and support we received from our agent helped my family turn that dream into a reality. I'm excited to support our agent customers as we all work together to make this dream a reality for many more people."

Zillow's agent sales team offers agents advanced advertising solutions, including Zillow Showcase and Zillow Premier Agent, to reach the hundreds of millions of home buyers and sellers who use Zillow.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated partners and agents, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans℠, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+℠, Spruce® and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2024 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

(ZFIN)

SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.