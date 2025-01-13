Zillow Group hires Zuhairah Washington

Washington is an award-winning business executive with a 20-year track record of driving transformational outcomes across startups and Fortune 500 giants, including Uber and Expedia Group. At Uber, she owned the P&L for the company's fifth-largest U.S. market (Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia), achieving a dramatic revenue increase and run rate in less than three years. As general manager, she spearheaded initiatives to acquire and retain riders and drivers, maximize lifetime value, and launch new products and markets, solidifying Uber's position as the regional market leader while shaping ridesharing regulations. At Expedia Group, Washington led a globally dispersed team of more than 1,000 employees and was accountable for managing $4 billion in strategic partner revenue. Under her leadership, the team exceeded sales targets and achieved double-digit year-over-year revenue growth. She successfully expanded the company's share of wallet by cultivating strategic, high-trust partnerships with leading travel partners, including Marriott.

Washington's expertise lies in scaling operations, building high-performing teams and driving revenue growth in dynamic consumer marketplaces, where she consistently transforms challenges into opportunities to deliver meaningful impact and sustainable growth.

In her new role, Washington will lead operations and scaling initiatives to support Zillow's exceptional Flex agents and teams as the company continues to focus on growing breadth and depth in its Enhanced Markets in 2025. Strengthening agents' ability to grow their brands and businesses online with Zillow, while providing software and services that enable them to offer exceptional customer service, has always been central to the company's strategy.

"Homeownership is at the heart of the American dream, and for many, that journey begins on Zillow. I'm thrilled to join this dynamic company dedicated to transforming this pivotal milestone into a seamless and integrated experience," said Washington. "Together with our Flex partners and Enhanced Markets teams, we will continue to leverage digital innovation to expand our reach and help even more movers across the country get home with confidence and ease."

In Enhanced Markets, Zillow integrates multiple aspects of the home-buying journey, including financing , touring, and finding an agent, into a seamless, digitally enabled experience for movers. Under Washington's leadership, Zillow will expand the digitized and integrated housing super app experience to more markets and ramp up to serve more customers in the existing 43 Enhanced Markets.

"We are excited Zuhairah has joined Zillow to lead our efforts to scale our Flex and Enhanced Market strategy," said Zillow Chief Operating Officer Jun Choo. "Home shoppers and movers demand and deserve a more seamless transaction experience, and we're delivering that in partnership with great agents who are growing their businesses by focusing on solving consumer problems with us."

