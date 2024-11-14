Zillow Group Promotes Jun Choo to chief operating officer

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, announced today that tenured Zillow executive Jun Choo has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO).

In this role, Choo will now oversee Zillow's for sale business strategy and operations including Enhanced Markets and Mortgages in addition to the company's real estate industry product lines, sales and operations.

Zillow Group COO Jun Choo

Choo joined Zillow Group in 2015 through the company's acquisition of Trulia and has more than two decades of leadership and go-to-market experience in the real estate tech space. He has held leadership and strategy roles throughout sales, marketing and software over the last decade at Zillow. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Real Estate Software which encompasses Zillow Premier Agent sales, ShowingTime, dotloop, Zillow Showcase, Aryeo and other key B2B offerings for agents, brokers and multiple listing services.

"Jun has long been an instrumental leader in our company, consistently creating and scaling innovative solutions across our business," said Zillow Group CEO Jeremy Wacksman. "He has been a key driver of our numerous technology investments to digitize the industry. Under his leadership, we will expand the integrated transaction experience to more customers – agents, movers, and industry professionals – and offer them a better way to transact in real estate."

Throughout Choo's tenure at Zillow Group, he has propelled the company's mission forward – creating the integral Connections platform, inventing Premier Agent market-based pricing, and spearheading the ideation, development, and nationwide launch of the unparalleled Zillow Showcase product. Choo's numerous accomplishments at Zillow are all anchored in identifying core customer needs, building excellent products to meet those needs, and rallying teams around bringing them to market effectively.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue supporting our company's growth. With more than two-thirds of U.S. homebuyers on Zillow, we are seizing our incredible opportunity to deliver a more tech-enabled and integrated experience to get more people home," says Choo. "Our industry software offerings are unmatched and we will continue to invest in new solutions that help modernize the real estate experience through Zillow's housing super app."

In addition to Choo's appointment, Susan Daimler and Matt Daimler, president of Zillow and senior vice president of product, respectively, have decided to leave Zillow.

"We're grateful for both Susan and Matt's many contributions and leadership over the last 12 years," said Wacksman. "They've each had a tremendous impact on Zillow's growth and success and we wish them all the best."

