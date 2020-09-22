Zillow Launches Nationwide Voter Registration Resource for Renters

Renters who sign their next lease through Zillow Rentals will be prompted to register to vote once they submit their signed documents. The prompt will direct renters to a new Zillow Votes registration page. This page automatically directs people to voter registration databases and resources for the jurisdiction where the lease was signed.

Studies show that the top cause of low voter turnout is barriers to accessible voter registration information. Where some places require landlords to provide this data to tenants, Zillow has provided this tool to customers nationwide as a standard feature in the rental process. This additional voter service is another valuable resource for renters who use Zillow Rentals as a one-stop-shop for all their home journey needs, offering customers one central online place to search available rentals, take a virtual tour, apply, submit a background check, sign a lease, and pay their rent.

"Moving can be a stressful time, and renters already have a lot on their plates. Zillow's new voter registration resource reaffirms our commitment to making it easier to move from one home to the next," says Dawn Lyon, Chief Corporate Relations Officer, Zillow. "The renter voter registration and election resource supports our customers and complements the resources and paid time off Zillow is providing to our employees to help them exercise their right to vote."

In addition to providing employees with voter registration and ballot information, Zillow is providing its employees up to eight hours off from work with pay to cast a ballot and/or serve as a poll worker from October 6 until the November 3 general election. Zillow has also partnered with other companies through Time to Vote and Civic Alliance , which are non-partisan coalitions working to increase voter participation in elections across the country.

Zillow Group is non-partisan and we do not endorse any candidate or political affiliation. Zillow Group's voter registration and Time Off to Vote efforts are conducted regardless of a participant's political preference and will not be affected by their support for or opposition to particular policy issues, candidates or political parties.

Zillow Group does not store, own or distribute any personal information related to voter registration.

