Zillow launches 'Someday Starts Today,' a campaign for every stage of the home journey

The campaign debuts Feb. 1 in connection with Zillow advertising that airs during the Grammy Awards broadcast, and it reflects a strategic expansion of Zillow's brand approach. Rather than focusing only on moments of transaction, the approach is designed to resonate across the full home journey, supporting people who are actively moving today while also building belief and confidence among future movers who may be browsing, dreaming or planning what comes next.

"Everyone's home journey looks different, but progress is what moves it forward," said Beverly W. Jackson, vice president of brand and product marketing at Zillow. "'Someday Starts Today' reflects our commitment to meet people where they are and recognize every step forward, because even small progress matters."

Speaking to the in-between moment

Affordability challenges and economic uncertainty have reshaped how people approach housing, stretching the time between moves and changing consumer behavior. While some consumers are actively buying, renting or selling, millions of people use Zillow every day to scroll listings, compare rentals, track home values and save ideas long before they're ready to make a move.

"Someday Starts Today" is designed to speak to that in-between moment. The campaign reframes browsing, planning and dreaming as meaningful parts of the home journey — not passive behavior, but early signals of intent that build over time. Zillow believes that for many future movers, their "someday" may be closer than they think.

Zillow supports people wherever their "someday" leads, including renters prioritizing flexibility or lifestyle fit, buyers taking early steps, and sellers preparing for what comes next, recognizing that home journeys don't follow one fixed path.

From someday to starting

"Someday Starts Today" launches in connection with Zillow advertising that airs during the Grammys broadcast on Feb. 1. For many artists, imagining something long before it becomes real mirrors how many people begin their home journey.

Zillow sees a similar pattern in how people approach home, where big aspirations often start as small, uncertain steps. For many buyers and sellers, someday is made possible by the combination of innovative tech and a trusted agent who helps navigate decisions, open doors and turn possibility into progress.

During the broadcast, Zillow will air two new hero spots, a 30 -second promotion and a 15 -second promo, across linear television and streaming service Paramount+. The creative pairs everyday moments with Florence + the Machine's "You've Got the Love," which captures the emotional depth and belief required to make "someday" possible, the same feeling Zillow strives to bring to every step of the journey home.

That narrative extends beyond the broadcast through a creator-led digital series designed to bring the campaign's core idea to life. The series features music and culture creators Amy Allen , Saint Harison , Hunny Bee, Rob Gueringer and Jordan Ward , each sharing personal messages centered on the moment when an idea turns into action.

Developed in partnership with 72andSunny , the campaign is designed to live where culture already moves, with an emphasis on platform-native storytelling and cultural adjacency rather than scale alone. Media planning and buying support are provided by Canvas Worldwide .

"'Someday Starts Today' is an expression of belief," said Bryan Rowles, chief creative officer at large, 72andSunny. "Believing that your someday home, whether you are a renter or a buyer, is attainable. It's also a call to action – to not just dream of home, but to build momentum toward making home a reality with the help of Zillow."

A campaign designed to extend beyond launch

"Someday Starts Today" will anchor Zillow's brand presence throughout 2026, shaping how the company approaches marketing, partnerships and storytelling. Planned extensions include additional cultural moments across music, sports and gaming.

For Zillow, the campaign reflects a broader belief that brand leadership in today's housing market means understanding where consumers are emotionally, not just where they are transactionally.

