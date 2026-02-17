Zillow launches Zillow for Warcraft®, a new way to explore World of Warcraft® homes

The Zillow for Warcraft experience brings Zillow's familiar home exploration into a fantasy setting. The microsite highlights a mix of player-favorite housing creations and early looks at Blizzard-built homes inspired by iconic Warcraft styles, such as Stormwind townhouses and Horde-influenced bungalows. Select homes are featured with a Showcase™ -inspired experience, including 3D Home® tours and SkyTour-style visuals, offering an immersive way to explore standout designs.

With millions of players worldwide, World of Warcraft has one of gaming's most enduring and passionate communities — one that has been asking for player housing for close to two decades. On the cusp of the game's next expansion, Midnight, which launches globally on March 2, players' dreams of homeownership in Azeroth have now come true.

"Player housing is a milestone moment for the World of Warcraft community, and we wanted to honor it in a way that felt authentic and unexpected," said Beverly W. Jackson, vice president of Brand and Product Marketing at Zillow. "Zillow exists at the center of how people think and talk about home, and gaming has become another powerful expression of that. This collaboration brings two worlds together, celebrating home as both a place to belong and a place to escape into something that feels honest and personal."

Zillow taps into years of player anticipation by bringing a familiar way to explore homes from a fantasy world that players have long called home. As part of the collaboration, World of Warcraft players can unlock in-game items, including a Zillow-inspired doormat.

"Player housing has sparked an extraordinary wave of creativity in World of Warcraft, and the passion our community has poured into shaping their own spaces is nothing short of inspiring," said Monica Austin, chief marketing officer of Blizzard Entertainment. "Partnering with Zillow allowed us to take that excitement even further — creating an experience that feels playful, intuitive, and tailor‑made for our players. Together, we've built something that celebrates the unique ways players express themselves in Azeroth and the joy of finally carving out a place in the world they call home."

Zillow developed this work in partnership with 72andSunny and We Are Royale. The Zillow for Warcraft launch is supported by a co-branded campaign across paid social, Reddit and TikTok creators and Zillow's social channels, with creators and players sharing their in-game homes and reactions across platforms. The experience is fantasy only and not transactional. There is no buying or selling of homes, no pricing and no Zestimates.

Zillow for Warcraft will continue to feature new player-created homes over time, extending the experience beyond launch and celebrating the creativity of the World of Warcraft community.

To explore curated homes in Azeroth, visit https://www.zillow.com/warcraft/ .

Zillow's Someday Starts Today brand campaign

The World of Warcraft partnership is part of Zillow's 2026 brand platform, Someday Starts Today, which debuted earlier this month in connection with Zillow advertising airing during the Grammy Awards® broadcast.

Someday Starts Today is rooted in a simple idea: Whatever your "someday" looks like, it's closer than you think when you can see what's possible, encouraging you to take a first step. At a time when buying, selling or renting can feel overwhelming or out of reach, Zillow's focus is on helping people move from aspiration to action by making it easier to see what's possible and take a first step, starting with home.

By turning years of player wish lists into real, explorable homes inside Azeroth, World of Warcraft's new player housing mirrors what Zillow does in the real world, which is helping people move from imagining a home to experiencing it. This collaboration shows how Zillow shows up in culture wherever people dream about home, from the living room to their favorite game.

About World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft® is Blizzard Entertainment's genre-defining massively multiplayer online role-playing game set in the iconic Warcraft universe, a living, ever‑evolving world experienced by hundreds of millions of players across its 30‑year history. Since its launch in 2004, World of Warcraft has invited players from around the globe to step into Azeroth — a realm of rich storytelling, adventure, and community — where they forge alliances, battle formidable foes, shape their own legends, and find home.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for iconic video game universes including Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), which was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment experiences. Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the industry's most critically acclaimed and genre‑defining games over the last 35 years, with a track record that includes multiple Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Entertainment engages tens of millions of players around the world with titles available on PC via Battle.net®, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime® and dotloop®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

(ZFIN)

SOURCE Zillow