Zillow Now Buying and Selling Homes in Austin

Zillow Offers is also launching today in San Antonio, bringing Zillow Offers to sellers in the four largest markets in Texas, where two-thirds of the state's population lives 1 . The program launched in Dallas and Houston earlier this year.

With Zillow Offers, home sellers can get a preliminary, no-obligation cash offer from Zillow within just 48 hours of submitting basic information about their home on Zillow's website. Homeowners can check their eligibility by entering their address into Zillow.com. If the homeowner accepts the offer, they can close in as little as five days or as many as 90, giving them control over their own timeline.

Selling through Zillow Offers means homeowners can avoid repairs that may be needed to sell, hosting open houses and other hassles that often come with listing a home traditionally. Zillow also has dedicated support from English and Spanish-speaking representatives to guide home sellers through the process.

After Zillow buys a home, the company makes minor repairs to ensure the home is market-ready before listing it for sale. Buyers of Zillow-owned homes can be confident that the home they buy has been professionally renovated by local contractors.

"People want control and convenience in their everyday lives, and Zillow Offers is bringing these to real estate and giving home sellers an easier, more certain way to sell their homes," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "In a competitive market like Austin, Zillow Offers lets sellers know exactly how much they can sell their home for, and gives them control over their time frame so they can shop with confidence for their new home. We're thrilled to bring this program to the Texas state capital today to take the stress away from home sellers moving on to the next phase of their life."

"We wanted to downsize, and had found the home we wanted to buy closer to our church community," said Alton McKinley, who sold his Dallas-area home to Zillow. "We've gone the traditional route before selling homes, and it was a fiasco. We just wanted to avoid showings and all that hassle, and get into this new home. Selling to Zillow was so much easier, and we couldn't be happier now that we're settled in our new home."

Consumers using Zillow Offers - whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow - can experience an even simpler real estate transaction if they decide to get financing from Zillow's owned affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans, to get pre-approved and purchase their next home.

Zillow Offers first launched in Phoenix in 2018. It is currently available for home sellers in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Houston, Riverside, Calif., Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Fla., Portland, Ore., Colorado Springs, Colo., Fort Collins, Colo., Nashville, Tenn., Miami, San Diego and also launched in San Antonio today.

Zillow has also announced plans to bring Zillow Offers to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Fla., Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Calif., Tampa, Fla. and Tucson, Ariz. by the middle of 2020.

An Austin-based broker will represent Zillow in each transaction. Home sellers who request a Zillow offer but decide to instead sell their home traditionally can also be connected to a local real estate agent to help them through the process.

About Zillow

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today's on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace and a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow's proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow's innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding our operational plans for Zillow Offers in 2020. Differences in Zillow Group's actual results from those described in these forward-looking statements may result from actions taken by Zillow Group as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond Zillow Group's control. For more information about potential factors that could affect Zillow Group's business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in Zillow Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in Zillow Group's other filings with the SEC.

1 U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey 2017

SOURCE Zillow

Related Links

https://www.zillow.com

