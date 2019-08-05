Zillow Offers Now Live in Nashville

"Selling a home is hard, inconvenient and stressful, but it doesn't have to be," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "In the past year that we've been operating Zillow Offers, we've heard from home sellers how valuable it is to be able to sell on their own timeline, with transparency and certainty throughout the entire process. Nashville is one of the fastest growing housing markets in the country, and we're thrilled to bring Zillow Offers to Nashville-area homeowners today and offer them a more simple and stress-free way to sell their home."

"With innovative companies like Zillow bringing programs like Zillow Offers to Nashville today, we're seeing Tennessee continue to be a place where business can thrive," said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Selling a home is one of the most stressful experiences in modern life, second only to a relationship break-up1. Decluttering and readying their home for tours and open houses are often the most frustrating tasks for sellers, according to Zillow research .

With Zillow Offers, sellers don't need to worry about prepping their home for sale or hosting open houses -- avoiding much of the hassle, time and stress associated with a traditional sale. Additionally, Zillow Offers gives sellers the flexibility to choose their close date within just a few days or up to 90 days after accepting their offer. Buyers who purchase a Zillow-owned home have the confidence of moving into a home that's been professionally renovated by local contractors, refreshed and is move-in ready.

"I have three kids and the thought of getting my home ready to sell and host open houses was extremely daunting," said Sarah Chambers, a seller from Charlotte who recently sold her home to Zillow. "We lived in our house for 10 years, so it would have taken a ton of time to make repairs, put the home on the market, and wait for the right buyer. We didn't have to worry about any of that with Zillow – we requested an offer, a Zillow rep got back to us the next day, and we signed papers to close two weeks later. Zillow Offers was the perfect way to sell our home without interrupting our daily routine."

Zillow is creating an on-demand real estate experience at all points of the process for all consumers, no matter how they choose to buy or sell. Consumers using Zillow Offers - whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow - can experience an even simpler real estate transaction if they decide to get financing from Zillow's affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans to purchase their next home. Homeowners using Zillow Offers to sell their home can apply to get pre-approved for a mortgage through Zillow Home Loans, giving them the certainty to be able to sell their existing home and shop for a new home simultaneously.

Zillow Offers is expanding rapidly. The program first launched in Phoenix last April and is currently available for home sellers in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, Raleigh, Houston, Riverside, Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Portland, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. Zillow also has plans to launch in at least Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa, by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

In each market where Zillow Offers is available, Zillow works with local agents and brokers on every transaction. Zillow pays a commission to local real estate agents when it buys and sells a home, and agents remain at the center of every Zillow Offers transaction. A local Nashville broker will represent Zillow in each transaction.

The Zillow Offers program also provides local brokerages and Zillow Premier Agent partners the opportunity to acquire new for-sale listings by connecting them with motivated sellers who have taken a direct action to sell their home. Sellers who request a Zillow Offer, but decide to instead sell their house traditionally with an agent or do not receive a Zillow Offer, may be connected with a local brokerage or Zillow Premier Agent to support their needs.

As of May, more than 100,000 homeowners across the country have requested a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home.

1 According to a recent Zillow Survey .

