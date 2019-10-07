Zillow Offers Now Live in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO and SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling a home is often a complicated, time-consuming process. Starting today, home sellers in Sacramento can skip the work of preparing their home for sale and instead sell directly to Zillow through Zillow Offers. The program is also available to California residents in Riverside and San Diego.

Homeowners interested in selling their home directly to Zillow can simply enter their address on Zillow's website or mobile app, answer a few basic questions about their home, and if their home qualifies, they will receive an initial cash offer from Zillow within 48 hours. With Zillow Offers, sellers don't need to make any binding decisions until after their home has been evaluated in person.

If the seller accepts Zillow's offer, they get to pick a close date that fits their timeline, anywhere from seven to 90 days out, pack up and move without dealing with cleaning or making repairs themselves like they would to sell traditionally.

After buying a home, Zillow works with local contractors to make necessary updates to ensure the home is move-in ready for the next owner, taking care of projects like a fresh coat of paint or basic landscaping, so the new owners can focus on settling into their new home.

Homeowners interested in selling their home directly to Zillow can check their eligibility by entering their address into Zillow.com. Zillow has dedicated support from English and Spanish-speaking representatives to help sellers through the process.

"Selling a home is hard, and managing the work it takes to prepare it for sale and host showings or open houses can feel like a full-time job," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "With Zillow Offers, we do that work for you. We're really excited to bring this service to the California state capital today and take the friction out of a stressful experience."

Not knowing the final sale price or when their home would sell was stressful for most sellers, according to a Zillow survey1. Selling through Zillow Offers eliminates these concerns, because the seller knows how much money they will walk away with, and they set the closing date.

Consumers using Zillow Offers - whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow - can experience an even simpler real estate transaction if they decide to get financing from Zillow's owned affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans, to get pre-approved and purchase their next home.

Zillow Offers first launched in Phoenix in 2018 and is currently available in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Houston, Riverside, Calif., Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Fla., Portland, Ore., Colorado Springs, Colo., Fort Collins, Colo., Nashville, Tenn., Miami, San Diego, Austin and San Antonio.

Zillow has also announced plans to bring Zillow Offers to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Fla., Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Tampa, Fla. and Tucson, Ariz. by the middle of 2020.

A Sacramento-based broker will represent Zillow in each transaction. Home sellers who request a Zillow offer but decide to instead sell their home traditionally can also be connected to a local real estate agent to guide them through the process.

About Zillow

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today's on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace and a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow's proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow's innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding our operational plans for Zillow Offers in 2020. Differences in Zillow Group's actual results from those described in these forward-looking statements may result from actions taken by Zillow Group as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond Zillow Group's control. For more information about potential factors that could affect Zillow Group's business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in Zillow Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in Zillow Group's other filings with the SEC.

1 http://zillow.mediaroom.com/2019-06-24-More-than-a-Third-of-Americans-Cry-While-Selling-Their-Home

SOURCE Zillow

Related Links

https://www.zillow.com

