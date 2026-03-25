Zillow Preview gains rapid momentum as dozens of new brokerages sign on

24 additional firms sign agreements, accelerating shift toward open, public pre-market listings on Zillow and Trulia

SEATTLE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One week after introducing Zillow Preview℠, Zillow is already seeing strong industry momentum with 24 additional brokerages signing on to bring pre‑market home listings into the open on Zillow and Trulia. These brokerages are partnering with Zillow to expand early visibility for sellers, agents and buyers at a critical moment in the home shopping journey.

This rapid adoption signals increasing demand across the industry for a more transparent, consumer-first approach to sharing pre-market listings and builds on last week's launch announcement. New partners joining Zillow Preview span the real estate ecosystem:

Franchisor: Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers Brokerage network: Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE)

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) Brokerages: SERHANT., Samson Properties, Vanguard Properties, West USA Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) — the franchise network owned by HomeServices of America, 54 Realty, Bastion Realty, DASH Carolina, Dwelli, ehomes, Heather & Company Realty Group, Hester Group Realtors, Joe Stockdale Real Estate, Palm Paradise Realty Group, Pemberton Real Estate, Regal Realtors, Spyglass Realty, Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group, Move Real Estate, Stephen Cooley Real Estate, Navigate Realty and Works Real Estate.

These firms join initial launch partners Keller Williams, REMAX, HomeServices of America, Side and United Real Estate.

Zillow Preview gives listing agents a new way to tap into Zillow's unmatched audience of 235 million average monthly unique users, nearly 2.5x the reach of the nearest competitor. Preview listings on Zillow and Trulia receive elevated placement in search results and saved-home alerts so motivated buyers can discover homes earlier. Listing agents also have an opportunity to earn more from their listings: in some cases, when a buyer who connects through a Zillow Preview listing closes with a Zillow Preferred agent, the listing agent may receive a share of the revenue Zillow earns. That fee is paid by Zillow at no additional cost to consumers or agents.

"Zillow Preview was just announced, but the signal from the industry is undeniable," said Jeremy Wacksman, Chief Executive Officer at Zillow. "Brokerages and their agents want an early marketing option that's public, transparent and easy for consumers to find, not hidden behind a private gate. This level of early adoption shows we're building something that aligns with where the market is headed."

Brokerages explain the benefits of Zillow Preview

For these partners, Zillow Preview is a way for agents to launch a listing in a public marketplace, giving sellers broader exposure and buyers access. It turns an early listing window into a visible, data-rich part of the journey rather than something that happens in the shadows.

"Engel & Völkers firmly believes that full market exposure delivers the strongest outcomes for both buyers and sellers," said Stuart Siegel, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas . "At the same time, we recognize that in certain markets and client situations, a more tailored, pre-marketing approach may be appropriate. Ultimately, broader consumer reach creates greater opportunity, which is why we've partnered with Zillow, leveraging its leading position among real estate platforms to maximize visibility and results for our clients."

. "At the same time, we recognize that in certain markets and client situations, a more tailored, pre-marketing approach may be appropriate. Ultimately, broader consumer reach creates greater opportunity, which is why we've partnered with Zillow, leveraging its leading position among real estate platforms to maximize visibility and results for our clients." "This relationship is a vital part of the LeadingRE Global Preview program, which gives our network's 135,000 sales associates and their clients greater choice in how they introduce properties to the market. Zillow's unmatched reach and brand recognition in the U.S. make it an ideal complement to our extensive global network spanning six continents," said Paul Boomsma, CEO of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.



"At Samson Properties, we believe the seller's best interest comes first, always! That means maximizing exposure, not limiting it. The more buyers who see a home, the more competition you create and the better the outcome for the seller," said Donny Samson, CEO of Samson Properties . "Coming soon and Preview marketing can be a valuable tool for gathering feedback and refining pricing strategy, we don't believe properties should be sold off-market or hidden behind private networks. That restricts demand and ultimately works against the seller."

"Our partnership with Zillow reflects that philosophy. If a listing is going to be pre-marketed, it should be exposed to the largest audience possible. Zillow provides the scale, visibility and data to do exactly that.As the number one brokerage in our market by total sales, we have the ability to keep listings internal - but we choose not to. Because our responsibility isn't to maximize our own transactions. It's to maximize our clients' results."

. "Coming soon and Preview marketing can be a valuable tool for gathering feedback and refining pricing strategy, we don't believe properties should be sold off-market or hidden behind private networks. That restricts demand and ultimately works against the seller." "Our partnership with Zillow reflects that philosophy. If a listing is going to be pre-marketed, it should be exposed to the largest audience possible. Zillow provides the scale, visibility and data to do exactly that.As the number one brokerage in our market by total sales, we have the ability to keep listings internal - but we choose not to. Because our responsibility isn't to maximize our own transactions. It's to maximize our clients' results." "We're excited to announce our partnership with Zillow to elevate how properties are marketed across the San Francisco Bay Area," said Vanguard Properties Founder and CEO, James Nunemacher . "Through close collaboration with our clients and agents, Zillow Preview introduces a new way to gain pre-market exposure- operating fully within existing MLS policies. This initiative expands opportunities for compliant, early-stage marketing that helps engage potential buyers sooner in the sales cycle."

. "Through close collaboration with our clients and agents, Zillow Preview introduces a new way to gain pre-market exposure- operating fully within existing MLS policies. This initiative expands opportunities for compliant, early-stage marketing that helps engage potential buyers sooner in the sales cycle." "We believe sellers deserve choice, transparency and maximum exposure," said Clint Fouts, President & CEO of West USA Realty. "Zillow Preview gives our agents another tool to help sellers create momentum while remaining compliant with MLS rules and local regulations."

As adoption accelerates, Zillow Preview continues to expand, grounded in one core principle: don't hide the home — launch it in the open.

How brokerages can participate

Zillow Preview is available to brokerages that believe listings should be widely visible to the public, including in the earliest window of marketing. Access is unlocked at the brokerage level; agents then decide, with their sellers, whether to use Zillow Preview as part of their listing strategy. Once a listing goes active for sale, it should be entered into an agent's MLS consistent with local rules. Zillow Preview is structured to work within MLS frameworks and brokers and agents are responsible for understanding and complying with their local MLS rules.

Brokerages interested in learning more can visit the Zillow Preview interest page here.

Zillow Preview listings from launch partners are expected to be publicly visible on Zillow and Trulia next month.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more. Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing. Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime®, dotloop® and Zillow® Closing. All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

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