Zillow, United Negro College Fund and Black Tech Ventures to Host Hackathon for Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

To engage HBCU students who have various technical skill levels, Zillow's HBCU hackathon is open to both students with advanced computer coding experience as well as those with little or no coding experience. Students will work closely with Zillow and BTV mentors. Teams can have as many as four members, and although registration is open to HBCU students in any degree program, each team must have at least one member enrolled in a computer science, computer engineering or related program.

At the end of the weeklong event, team finalists will pitch their solutions to a panel of judges. The first-place team will receive a $20,000 cash award, split among its members, and Zillow will donate $25,000 to its school's computer science program. Second- and third-place teams will receive $12,000 and $6,000 cash awards, respectively. Students from the top three teams also will receive new laptops, textbook gift cards and AfroTech World 2021 conference tickets. All eligible hackathon participants interested in a role at Zillow will have an opportunity to interview for an internship.

"Zillow is proud to sponsor this hackathon because we best serve our customers when we can recruit and retain some of the best talent in the world — the kind of thinkers and doers incubated on the campuses of the country's historically Black colleges and universities," says Zillow Chief Technology Officer David Beitel. "Our goal is to strengthen our recruiting pipeline through engagement with HBCUs and encourage students to consider careers in the tech industry and, of course, at Zillow."

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, HBCUs produce 27% of all Black STEM graduates. Graduates from these institutions make up 40% of all Black engineers in the U.S.

"Zillow recognizes the importance of establishing strong relationships with HBCUs," Beitel adds. "That's why, in 2019, we joined the HBCU Partnership Challenge, created by the congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. The challenge promotes greater engagement and recruitment at HBCUs by private companies. This hackathon is one of the ways Zillow is meeting the challenge."

Dr. Chad Womack, senior director of National STEM Programs and Initiatives at UNCF, will be on the panel of judges for the HBCU hackathon. Womack also co-founded BTV, a venture tech firm created to empower African American tech innovators and startup entrepreneurs, with a focus on fostering the entrepreneurial mindset on HBCU campuses.

"The UNCF is proud to partner with Zillow and Black Tech Ventures on this wonderful initiative for our students," says Womack. "UNCF is excited to leverage its reach across HBCU campuses to engage our students and market the HBCU Housing Hackathon challenge opportunity."

As a partner, BTV will introduce participants to design thinking and the lean startup process so they can incorporate those principles into their hackathon projects. During the hackathon, the BTV team will also provide mentoring and coaching for the HBCU student-led teams.

"We started Black Tech Ventures as an organization dedicated to supporting design thinking, lean startup and tech entrepreneurship among HBCU students and alum, particularly those pursuing STEM careers," says Jaye Espy, a co-founder of BTV who serves as its director of Programs and Operations. "Our mission is to encourage and empower more Black Americans to leverage their science, technology and engineering skills as they embark on their entrepreneurial journey."

On the judging panel, Womack will be joined by Zillow and tech industry leaders including David Beitel , Zillow chief technology officer; Eric Bailey , vice president of Experience Design at Zillow; Aldona Clottey , Zillow vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility; Stan Humphries , chief analytics officer at Zillow; Loni Mahanta , vice president of Government Relations and Public Policy at Zillow; Jaisa Minor , head of partnerships at HBCU.vc ; Damien Peters , founder of Wealth Noir ; and Tiffany Taylor , chief people & impact officer, GSV Ventures . Special student judge Richard Clay, Bowie State University Class of 2022, will participate in semifinal judging.

To learn more or register for the hackathon, visit www.zillowhbcuhackathon.com .

About the United Negro College Fund

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF annually awards $100 million in scholarships and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter, @UNCF.

About Black Tech Ventures

The mission of Black Tech Ventures (BTV) is to empower African American tech innovators and startup entrepreneurs, and to foster a culture of entrepreneurship at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). At BTV, we believe innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset are essential for success in the innovation and tech economy.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the U.S., Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ).

