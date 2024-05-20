Zimmer Biomet Announces 2024 Investor Day

WARSAW, Ind., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. E.T. until approximately 4:30 p.m. ET at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

The event will feature presentations by members of the senior management team, including President and CEO Ivan Tornos and Chief Financial Officer, EVP, Finance, Operations and Supply Chain Suky Upadhyay, who will detail the Company's strategic and capital allocation priorities, key initiatives and long-term financial goals and outlook. There will also be a surgeon panel discussion. Q&A sessions will follow the presentations.

A reception and product showcase will be hosted at the New York Stock Exchange following the formal presentation.

In person attendance for this event requires pre-registration. Investors and analysts should register via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

The event will be webcast and accessible from the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the event as well as a copy of the presentations will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.