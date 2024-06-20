Zimmer Biomet Announces Appointment of Devdatt Kurdikar to Board of Directors

WARSAW, Ind., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that Devdatt "Dev" Kurdikar, President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Embecta Corp. (embecta), has been appointed to the Zimmer Biomet Board, effective immediately. embecta (Nasdaq: EMBC), formerly part of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes management companies in the world.

"We are pleased to welcome Dev to the ZB Board," said Chris Begley, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. "Dev brings a wealth of medtech, innovation and leadership experience that will be invaluable to ZB as we further advance our strategic priorities and mission to alleviate pain and improve peoples' lives."

Mr. Kurdikar has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of embecta since its spinoff from BD on April 1, 2022. He was the Worldwide President of Diabetes Care at BD from 2021 until the spinoff. Prior to joining BD, Mr. Kurdikar was President and CEO of Cardiac Science Corporation (CSC) from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that role, Mr. Kurdikar was the Vice President and General Manager, Men's Health, within Urology and Pelvic Health at Boston Scientific Corporation (Boston Scientific) from 2015 to 2016. Mr. Kurdikar served in the same role at American Medical Systems (AMS) starting in 2013 and led the Men's Health business through its carve-out, sale and integration into Boston Scientific. Before joining AMS, Mr. Kurdikar worked for 11 years with Baxter International, Inc., holding leadership roles of increasing responsibility in finance, strategy and integration, R&D planning and operations, ultimately serving as Vice President, Marketing, from 2011 through 2013. He began his career as a Senior Research Engineer at The Monsanto Company.

Mr. Kurdikar holds a Bachelor in Chemical Engineering from the University of Bombay (India). He earned a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Washington State University, a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University, and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University. In addition to serving on the embecta board, Mr. Kurdikar serves on the board of directors of AdvaMed (the Advanced Medical Technology Association).

