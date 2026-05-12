Zimmer Biomet Increases Share Repurchase Expectations -- Up to $1 Billion by Year End

WARSAW, Ind., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that it now anticipates repurchasing up to $1 billion of its common stock during fiscal year 2026, a $250 million increase from the company's prior assumption.

All repurchases are expected to be made under the company's existing $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization, which was approved by the Zimmer Biomet Board of Directors and announced in February 2026. The company has not made any changes to the size, duration or terms of that authorization.

The company may repurchase shares in the open market and/or enter into structured repurchase agreements with third parties. The timing and actual amount of share repurchases will depend on a variety of considerations, including market conditions, the company's stock price, capital availability and alternative uses of capital.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding financial guidance, statements regarding macro pressures, including the impact of such pressures on our business, and any statements about our forecasts, expectations, plans, intentions, commitments, strategies or prospects. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances include, but are not limited to: competition; pricing pressures; dependence on new product development, technological advances and innovation; changes in customer demand for our products and services caused by demographic changes, obsolescence, development of different therapies or other factors; our ability to attract, retain, develop and maintain adequate succession plans for the highly skilled employees, senior management, independent agents and distributors we need to support our business; the transformation of our sales and distribution network in the U.S. and other markets; challenges relating to the rationalization of our products; shifts in the product category or regional sales mix of our products and services; the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully execute our restructuring plans; the risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to successfully execute on our product portfolio rationalization plans; control of costs and expenses; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, including the possibility that the expected benefits from such transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that acquired businesses will not be integrated successfully; the effects of business disruptions affecting us, our suppliers, customers or payors, either alone or in combination with other risks on our business and operations; the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully integrate the operations, products, service providers, agents, employees, sales representatives and distributors of acquired companies; the effect of the potential disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to integration matters related to mergers and acquisitions; the effect of mergers and acquisitions on our relationships with customers, suppliers and lenders and on our operating results and businesses generally; unplanned delays, disruptions and expenses attributable to our enterprise resource planning and other system updates; the ability to form and implement alliances; dependence on a limited number of suppliers for key raw materials and other inputs and for outsourced activities; the risk of disruptions in the supply of materials and components used in manufacturing or sterilizing our products; breaches or failures of our (or of our business partners' or other third parties') information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; the outcome of government investigations; the impact of healthcare reform and cost containment measures, including efforts sponsored by government agencies, legislative bodies, the private sector and healthcare purchasing organizations, through reductions in reimbursement levels, repayment demands and otherwise; the effects of natural disasters, or of legal, regulatory or market measures to address natural disasters; the effects of our commitments, goals and disclosures relating to corporate responsibility matters; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our ability to service our debt obligations and/or refinance amounts outstanding under our debt obligations at maturity on terms favorable to us, or at all; changes in tax obligations arising from examinations by tax authorities and from changes in tax laws in jurisdictions where we do business, including as a result of the "base erosion and profit shifting" project undertaken by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and otherwise; challenges to the tax-free nature of the ZimVie Inc. spinoff transaction and the subsequent liquidation of our retained interest in ZimVie Inc.; the risk of additional tax liability due to the recategorization of our independent agents and distributors to employees; changes in tariffs relating to imports to the U.S. and other countries; the risk that material impairment of the carrying value of our intangible assets, including goodwill, could negatively affect our operating results; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in general industry and market conditions, including domestic and international growth, inflation and currency exchange rates; the domestic and international business impact of political, social and economic instability, tariffs, trade restrictions and embargoes, sanctions, wars, disputes and other conflicts, including on our ability to operate in, export from or collect accounts receivable in affected countries; challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our U.S. and international businesses, including regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and other government regulators relating to medical products, healthcare fraud and abuse laws and data privacy and cybersecurity laws; the success of our quality and operational excellence initiatives; the ability to remediate matters identified in inspectional observations issued by the FDA and other regulators, while continuing to satisfy the demand for our products; product liability, intellectual property and commercial litigation losses; and the ability to obtain and maintain adequate intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks and uncertainties and other factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zimmerbiomet.com or on request from us. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.