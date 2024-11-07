Zimmer Biomet to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Nov 07, 2024, 07:30 ET

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2024, with a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. GMT (6:00 a.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media

Investors

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

(445) 248-0577

[email protected]


David DeMartino

(646) 531-6115

[email protected]

Zach Weiner
(908) 591-6955
[email protected]

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Zimmer Biomet Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Zimmer Biomet Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported...
Zimmer Biomet to Debut New Z1™ Femoral Hip System and Clinical Data on G7® Acetabular System at 2024 AAHKS Annual Meeting

Zimmer Biomet to Debut New Z1™ Femoral Hip System and Clinical Data on G7® Acetabular System at 2024 AAHKS Annual Meeting

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced plans for the broad commercial launch of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics