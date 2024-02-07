Zimperium Announces Chris White as CRO and Anupam Bandyopadhyay as SVP of Engineering

Industry veterans in revenue growth, Go-To-Market success, and engineering innovation add to

Zimperium's leadership strength, ahead of the next phase of company growth

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium , the only mobile-first security platform for mobile devices and mobile apps, welcomes Chris White as Chief Revenue Officer and Anupam Bandyopadhyay as Senior Vice President of Engineering. These new executives will accelerate global revenue growth, drive customer acquisition and retention, and advance platform innovation as part of the company's mission to help organizations protect mobile endpoints and apps from cyber threats.

Chris White joins Zimperium from Druva, a leader in cloud data protection, where he was Chief Revenue Officer and now serves as an Advisor. Chris is a proven global sales leader with a demonstrated history of working in the SaaS, Security, and Infrastructure space. He brings over 30 years of experience driving growth and leading strategic sales teams at companies such as A10 Networks, Proofpoint, Hitachi Data Systems, NetApp, Symantec, and ADP.

"The market for data protection and cybersecurity solutions has evolved considerably over the past year. I believe Zimperium is poised for market dominance and I'm excited to help lead the next chapter of growth for the company," said White. "I've spent decades leading transformational IT and security companies to exceed their growth and revenue goals, and I look forward to helping drive Zimperium forward while exceeding the expectations and needs of our customers and employees."

Anupam Bandyopadhyay will lead the engineering team to deliver continued innovation to meet the growing demand for mobile security. Anupam brings with him nearly three decades of engineering expertise building world-class products and services, using various Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models and cutting-edge technologies. His experience spans notable companies such as JPMorgan Chase, VIPRE Security Group, and IBM. He joins Zimperium from malware protection company, Malwarebytes, where he led a global team of developers that built cybersecurity solutions augmented by ML/DL techniques to protect 40+ million devices globally.

"As a technologist and visionary leader, I aspire to be at the forefront of technological innovation," said Bandyopadhyay. "Zimperium's mobile security platform truly elevates customers' mobile security strategies to new heights and it's an honor to be able to pioneer advanced security solutions in the mobile technology arena."

"Chris and Anupam have the experience needed to scale our sales organization and build the game-changing products required to dominate the mobile security market," said Shridhar Mittal, Chief Executive Officer at Zimperium. "As we look to strengthen our already robust mobile-first security platform and accelerate revenue growth, both Chris and Anupam will play critical roles in the next stage of our growth and will be a driving force to ensure Zimperium remains at the forefront in protecting mobile endpoints and applications around the world."

To learn more about how Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ can protect your organization from today's – and tomorrow's – cyber risks, visit the link here .

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can securely capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on X (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.Zimperium.com .

Media Contacts:

Lisa Bergamo

[email protected]

(650) 380-9250

Sena McGrand

[email protected]

(917) 941-4975

SOURCE Zimperium