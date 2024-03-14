Zimperium Takes Home the Gold in the 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium , the only mobile-first security platform for mobile devices and mobile apps, announced today that it has been honored as a Gold Globee winner in both Mobile Security and Mobile Application Security in the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. This accolade underscores Zimperium's commitment to securing the mobile-first enterprise and safeguarding against evolving cyber threats.

Zimperium provides the only mobile-first security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments. The Zimperium Mobile-First Security Platform™ unifies Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) and Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) , unleashing powerful new features designed for teams who bear security responsibility across the entire mobile security spectrum. Through a 'single pane of glass,' customers have centralized visibility and management of both Zimperium's mobile application security and endpoint security solutions, providing autonomous mobile security, and enabling them to adapt dynamically to emerging threats.

"Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

"Zimperium is committed to securing mobile-powered businesses and protecting mobile endpoints and applications from today's most advanced cyber threats and risks," says Shridhar Mittal, CEO, Zimperium. "We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their mobile security needs."

The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award's prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners. For the full list of judges, please visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/

You can find the full list of this year's winners at: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can securely capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.Zimperium.com .

Contacts:

Lisa Bergamo

[email protected]

(650) 380-9250

Sena McGrand

[email protected]

(917) 941-4975

SOURCE Zimperium