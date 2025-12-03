Zimperium Appoints Alistaire Davidson as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the world leader in mobile security, today announced that Alistaire Davidson has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, reporting directly to CEO Shridhar Mittal. Alistaire brings more than 20 years of finance leadership experience across private equity–backed and public software companies.

Alistaire most recently served as Regional CFO, Americas at The Access Group, where he led the post-acquisition integration of two strategic business units. Prior to The Access Group, he held progressive finance leadership roles at AVEVA, supporting the company's SaaS transition across the Americas and driving a global services transformation that delivered significant margin improvements.

"Alistaire's deep financial expertise and proven ability to scale global software organizations make him a strong addition to our leadership team," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "As demand for mobile security continues to accelerate worldwide, his leadership will be instrumental in guiding Zimperium through our next phase of growth."

As CFO, Alistaire will oversee financial strategy, planning, operations, and performance management to support Zimperium's continued expansion across global markets.

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile environments, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging AI-driven, autonomous security to counter evolving threats including mobile-targeted phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities and compromise, as well as zero day threats. As cybercriminals adopt a mobile-first attack strategy, Zimperium helps organizations stay ahead with proactive, unmatched protection of the mobile apps that run your business and the mobile devices relied upon by your employees. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

Media Contact:

Abigail Dellapina

[email protected]

SOURCE Zimperium