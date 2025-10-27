Zimperium Named "Mobile Security Solution of the Year" at 2025 Mobile Breakthrough Awards

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the world leader in mobile security, today announced that it has been honored with the "Mobile Security Solution of the Year" award in the 2025 Mobile Breakthrough Awards . This prestigious recognition highlights Zimperium's leadership in protecting enterprise mobile apps and devices amid the escalating threats posed by cybercriminals.

As organizations face an evolving landscape of mobile-targeted phishing (mishing), advanced malware, app vulnerabilities, device compromise and zero-day exploits, Zimperium provides unparalleled, AI-driven autonomous protection purpose-built for mobile environments. With cyber adversaries adopting a mobile-first attack strategy, Zimperium empowers businesses to stay ahead by securing the mobile ecosystem employees rely on.

"We're honored to receive this award and to see our mission recognized by Mobile Breakthrough," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "Comprehensive mobile security is no longer optional, it's essential. At Zimperium, we are committed to delivering AI-driven, proactive, enterprise-grade protection so our customers can operate confidently in a world where mobile threats are more sophisticated than ever."

The Mobile Breakthrough Awards recognize top companies, technologies, and products driving innovation across the global mobile industry. Winners are selected by an independent panel of experts for innovation, performance, and impact. Zimperium's recognition highlights its continued investment in mobile security innovation and enterprise readiness.

To learn more about Zimperium and its products visit www.zimperium.com

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile environments, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging AI-driven, autonomous security to counter evolving threats including mobile-targeted phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities and compromise, as well as zero day threats. As cybercriminals adopt a mobile-first attack strategy, Zimperium helps organizations stay ahead with proactive, unmatched protection of the mobile apps that run your business and the mobile devices relied upon by your employees. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at www.zimperium.com and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

Media Contact:

Sena McGrand

[email protected]

SOURCE Zimperium