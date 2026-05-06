Zimperium Unveils AI-Empowered Mobile Security Vision as Enterprises Face Rising Mobile Threats

Company's agentic AI strategy to help organizations reduce risk, accelerate threat response, and gain clear visibility across mobile devices and applications.

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the world leader in mobile security, today outlined its new AI-empowered mobile security vision, including the availability of two new AI-powered agents that provide a force multiplier in the battle to harden the mobile attack surface.

Globally, cybercriminals have moved to a mobile-first attack strategy, weaponizing AI coupled with highly sophisticated social engineering campaigns. The result is that mobile apps and devices now represent the most vulnerable attack surface in most organizations.

"AI is changing the mobile threat landscape by enabling attackers to scale social engineering, malware development, and exploitation techniques at a pace that traditional security approaches struggle to match. With mobile devices and applications taking on greater operational weight, security teams need better visibility into mobile risk and clearer paths from signal to action," said Katie Norton, Research Manager at IDC. "Approaches that embed AI directly into mobile environments and move toward more autonomous detection and response, such as those Zimperium is pursuing with its agentic AI strategy, aim to reduce exposure and improve operational efficiency."

Years ago, Zimperium innovated the use of on-device AI for identifying advanced threats, including zero-day malware, and is now pioneering the development of autonomous AI-empowered mobile security that defends against even the most sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks. This industry-defining strategy is centered upon the development of agentic AI across three functional areas of mobile defense:

Enablement & Usability - Accelerating time to value with advanced onboarding, security policy definition and deployment, & AI support for feature guidance and advanced reporting.

- Accelerating time to value with advanced onboarding, security policy definition and deployment, & AI support for feature guidance and advanced reporting. Digital Security Agents - Day-to-day mobile security management, including always-on monitoring, incident assessment, threat ranking and autonomous response specialized for mobile risk, threats, and attacks.

- Day-to-day mobile security management, including always-on monitoring, incident assessment, threat ranking and autonomous response specialized for mobile risk, threats, and attacks. Advanced Research & Threat Hunting Agents - Mobile threat expertise combined with AI-driven agentic analysis of telemetry data from across mobile devices and apps will help security and fraud teams to identify attack patterns that may not be visible through human-only analysis, enabling proactive threat hunting.

"Our agentic AI approach empowers our customers with unique, highly specialized mobile-specific expertise that is missing in many security organizations," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "In today's mobile-first attack environment, organizations must deploy AI-on-AI analysis and defense to combat AI-based attacks."

Two New AI-Empowered Digital Security Agents Available Now

As part of Zimperium's AI portfolio, two new products were announced which shrink the time needed to investigate and respond to mobile threats from days to hours, or even minutes: Available to Zimperium's Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) clients, Mobile SOC Agent is for enterprise SOC teams investigating mobile threats on employee devices; and Mobile App Response Agent enhances its Mobile App Protection Suite (MAPS) to help SOC and Fraud teams assess and respond to threats to the mobile app. These advanced AI agents complement Zimperium's AI-powered SMS Text Analysis, which detects fraudulent intent in SMS messages (with or without links) across Android and iOS and was made available earlier this year.

For more information, visit https://zimperium.com/ai/.

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging the power of AI to deliver autonomous mobile security that counters evolving threats including mobile phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities, app tampering, device compromise, and even zero-day attacks. Cybercriminals have adopted a mobile-first attack strategy, targeting your most vulnerable attack surface - the mobile apps and devices that your organization and customers depend upon. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

SOURCE Zimperium