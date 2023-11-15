Zimperium Recognized as a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium , the only mobile-first security platform for mobile devices and mobile apps, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Zimperium was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

Zimperium is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility.

"Zimperium is committed to securing mobile-powered businesses and protecting mobile endpoints and applications from today's most advanced cyber threats and risks. We know that generative AI holds immense power in advancing this goal and empowering security professionals to stay strides ahead of these attacks," said Jon Paterson, Chief Technology Officer for Zimperium. "By partnering with Microsoft as a part of the Security Copilot Partner Private Preview, we are proud to help influence the future of AI in cybersecurity, offering our customers new and innovative tools to help security operations investigate and remediate mobile-related incidents quickly and at scale."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

"AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity," said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. "Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real."

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities, securely. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.Zimperium.com .

