Zimperium Recognized as a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

News provided by

Zimperium

15 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the only mobile-first security platform for mobile devices and mobile apps, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Zimperium was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

Zimperium is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility.

"Zimperium is committed to securing mobile-powered businesses and protecting mobile endpoints and applications from today's most advanced cyber threats and risks. We know that generative AI holds immense power in advancing this goal and empowering security professionals to stay strides ahead of these attacks," said Jon Paterson, Chief Technology Officer for Zimperium. "By partnering with Microsoft as a part of the Security Copilot Partner Private Preview, we are proud to help influence the future of AI in cybersecurity, offering our customers new and innovative tools to help security operations investigate and remediate mobile-related incidents quickly and at scale."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

"AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity," said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. "Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real."

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities, securely. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.Zimperium.com.

Contact

Contact: Sena McGrand
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zimperium

Also from this source

Zimperium launches Australia's first and only sovereign-hosted mobile threat defense (MTD) capability

Zimperium launches Australia's first and only sovereign-hosted mobile threat defense (MTD) capability

Zimperium, today announced it has taken the next step in supporting the Australian government, by initiating an IRAP assessment of its Mobile Threat...
Zimperium Named a Top InfoSec Innovator in Mobile App Security by Industry Leading Award Program

Zimperium Named a Top InfoSec Innovator in Mobile App Security by Industry Leading Award Program

Zimperium, the only mobile-first security platform for mobile devices and mobile apps, is proud to announce it has been named the Most Innovative...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.