Zimperium Welcomes Michael Williams as New Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, a global leader in mobile security, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Williams as our new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in cybersecurity marketing, Michael brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.

Michael Williams joins Zimperium from KnowBe4, the world leader in security awareness training, where as CMO he helped lead the company through a successful IPO and acquisition. His leadership earned KnowBe4 top rankings in industry reports and most importantly, unparalleled ARR growth. Previously, as CMO Symantec, Michael led the company's return to pipeline and enterprise growth. His extensive experience also includes senior leadership roles at Blue Coat Systems and McAfee, where he drove global marketing growth strategies.

At Zimperium, Michael will be responsible for shaping and executing our marketing strategy, expanding our market penetration and thought leadership. His deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and his innovative approach to marketing will be invaluable as we continue to lead the industry in mobile threat defense.

"Michael's appointment marks a significant milestone for Zimperium," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "His extensive experience and proven success in the cybersecurity sector makes him the ideal leader to drive our marketing efforts. We are confident that Michael's vision and leadership will help Zimperium achieve new heights of success."

Michael Williams commented: "I have followed Zimperium for a long time and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative team. Cyber attacks on mobile devices and applications are at an all-time high as organized cyber criminals exploit mobile as the primary infiltration point for ransomware, credential theft and account takeover. Zimperium is the global leader in mobile security and I'm very proud to be part of their mission to protect enterprises across the world."

For more information about Zimperium visit www.zimperium.com

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can securely capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on X (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.Zimperium.com

Media Contact

Sena McGrand

[email protected]

SOURCE Zimperium