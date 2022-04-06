Zinc Oxide Market Size Worth $8.1 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global zinc oxide market size is estimated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth can be attributed to the rising product demand for vulcanization of rubber in the tire industry. In addition, the growing consumption of premium skincare products in emerging economies due to the increasing disposable income is expected to drive market growth. The raw materials used to manufacture the product using direct processes include sulfuric acid and zinc chloride. The availability of raw material impacts zinc oxide (ZnO) prices and production.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2021, indirect process emerged as the dominant process segment owing to the high productivity of the method.

Wet chemical is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030 due to the good dispersion offered by the ZnO produced using a wet chemical process.

Rubber was the dominant application segment in 2021 owing to the high demand for zinc oxide from the tire manufacturing industries.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2021 due to the growth of various end-use industries in the region.

led the market in 2021 due to the growth of various end-use industries in the region. North America is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030 owing to the presence of a large number of multinational companies in the region.

Read 80-page market research report, "Zinc Oxide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Rubber, Paints & Coatings, Chemicals, Ceramics), By Process (Wet Chemical, Direct, Indirect), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Zinc Oxide Market Growth & Trends

Inconsistency in the prices of raw materials and regulations against the usage of the product in several end-use industries are likely to hamper the demand in the coming years. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing regional marketover the forecast period. Factors, such as the growing automotive industry and increasing consumer spending on personal care products, are likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Key players in the market are inclined towards mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures. For instance, In September 2017, Zinc Oxide LLC acquired Zochem Inc., a subsidiary of American Zinc Recycling Corp. LLC. This deal has increased the revenue and production capacity of the company.

Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global zinc oxide market on the process, application, and region:

Zinc Oxide Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Indirect

Direct

Wet Chemical

Others

Zinc Oxide Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Rubber

Ceramics

Chemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Others

Zinc Oxide Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



Italy



Spain



Russia



Belgium



The Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



Australia



India



South Korea

South America

Peru



Bolivia



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Iran



South Africa

List of Key Players of Zinc Oxide Market

U.S. Zinc

Zinc Oxide LLC

EverZinc

Rubamin

Grupo Promax

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd.

Yongchang Zinc IndustryCo., Ltd.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Iron Oxide Pigments Market - The global iron oxide pigments market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Iron oxide pigments are widely used in various applications such as construction, coatings, plastics, and paper. The growing construction industry across the globe, notably in the fast-emerging regions including Asia Pacific , is anticipated to fuel the demand for iron oxide pigments over the forecast period.

The global iron oxide pigments market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Iron oxide pigments are widely used in various applications such as construction, coatings, plastics, and paper. The growing construction industry across the globe, notably in the fast-emerging regions including , is anticipated to fuel the demand for iron oxide pigments over the forecast period. Titanium Dioxide Market - The global titanium dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 26.87 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The expanding application scope of titanium dioxide (TiO2) as specialty coating materials in the automotive industry and photovoltaic systems is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

- The global titanium dioxide market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The expanding application scope of titanium dioxide (TiO2) as specialty coating materials in the automotive industry and photovoltaic systems is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Polypropylene Market - The global polypropylene market size is expected to reach USD 151.8 billion by 2028, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing product demand from the packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, and a few other application industries is expected to propel market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Paints, Coatings & Printing Inks Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.