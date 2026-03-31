Zinc Oxide Market worth $8.17 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets," Zinc Oxide Market by Process (Indirect, Direct, Wet-Chemical), by Grade (Standard, treated, USP, FCC), Application (Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals) & Region - Global Forecast to 2031", the zinc oxide market is projected to grow from USD 6.29 billion in 2026 to USD 8.17 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

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Zinc Oxide Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 6.29 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.17 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.3%

Zinc Oxide Market Trends & Insights:

The growing adoption of zinc oxide is becoming increasingly apparent as industries shift toward high-performance, multifunctional materials that meet evolving regulatory and sustainability standards. Traditional materials that lack durability, antimicrobial properties, or UV resistance are gradually being replaced by zinc oxide due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. From rubber and ceramics to coatings and personal care products, manufacturers are leveraging zinc oxide to enhance product performance while simplifying processing requirements. Collectively, these developments position zinc oxide as a critical material in modern manufacturing, supporting efficiency, product longevity, and regulatory compliance across sectors such as automotive, construction, healthcare, electronics, and consumer goods.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 53.3% in 2025.

The wet-chemical segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The United States Pharmacopeia (USP) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0%.

The rubber segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for a share of 39.7%.

EverZinc (US), Zochem LLC (US), Grupa Boryszew (Poland), Lanxess (Germany), and JG Chemicals Limited (India) were identified as star players in the zinc oxide market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Brüggemann (Germany), SILOX Group (Belgium), Entekno Materials (Turkey), Nanomox (England), and Global Chemical Co., Ltd. (Thailand) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Zinc oxide, denoted as "ZnO," is an inorganic compound made up of zinc and oxygen. It usually appears as a white, odorless powder that is insoluble in water. It is commonly utilized as a functional additive because of its primary features, which include UV absorption, antibacterial action, chemical stability, and catalytic behavior. Because of these properties, zinc oxide is widely used in sectors like rubber, medicines, cosmetics, ceramics, paints, chemicals, and agriculture.

By process, the wet-chemical segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By process, the wet-chemical process is the fastest growing segment in the zinc oxide market because it can be used to produce the high-purity, finely sized, and uniformly sized particles of ZnO that are highly demanded in the advanced and high-value applications. The wet-chemical process is also the only process that gives greater control over morphology, surface area, and particle distribution, which is why it is best applied to nano and specialty ZnO grades as compared to the indirect (French) or direct (American) process. It is the case especially in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, where performance is extremely sensitive to consistency and purity. Also, the increased use of nano zinc oxide in sunscreens, biomedical, and functional coatings is directly increasing the use of wet-chemical processes. Environmental factors also contribute to the effect because, by this process, it is possible to construct it to produce fewer emissions and waste management, which is more consistent with the global regulations. With the changing industry trend whereby high-performance and application-specific materials are used, the wet-chemical process is becoming popularized, and ZnO has ceased to be a bulk commodity and rather a specialty production, hence the swift expansion.

By grade, the USP segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The fastest-growing segment is USP-grade zinc oxide, because it is the purest and has strict quality requirements, and is increasingly used in regulated sectors, especially pharmaceuticals and personal care. This grade meets the industry standards of the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) standards, making it safe, consistent, and appropriate for human use, which is vital in medicinal and topical use. The essential forces are the rapid rise of the global pharmaceutical industry, which raises access to healthcare, and the rising need for dermatological and OTC products. Antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and skin-protective effects of ZnO are such that it is used as an ingredient of choice in ointments, creams, diaper rash formulations, and sunscreens. Also, USP-grade demand is gaining momentum because of increasing consumer demand for personal care products for safety, and mineral and non-toxic, safer ingredients. The pressure on chemical ingredients through regulatory compliance is also encouraging manufacturers to switch to high-purity material, which meets regulatory compliance, giving this segment strength. With the increasing trend in healthcare and wellness around the world, USP-grade ZnO is no longer a niche category but rather a core, high-value segment, and this is the major force behind its swiftly expanding growth trend.

By application, pharmaceutical accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The pharmaceutical segment is the fastest-growing application of zinc oxide, owing to the rising demand for topical medicines, dermatological remedies, and preventive health products. This is because ZnO is commonly utilized in ointments, anti-inflammatory creams, calamine lotions, wound care, and medicated powders due to its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and calming effects. Consumption is greatly increasing due to the increased number of skin-related conditions, ageing worldwide, and the concern of personal healthcare. Besides, the UV-protective effect of ZnO also contributes to the fact that this compound is in high demand as an ingredient of medicated sunscreens, which expands its range of applications. Increasing prevalence in generic pharmaceutical production, OTC products demand, as well as health care accessibility in the emerging economies, are also increasing adoption. Regulatory focus on safe and effective active ingredients gives ZnO an advantage because it is well known that it has low toxicity and high efficacy. In addition, the development of nano ZnO targeted to deliver drugs is creating new possibilities. The demand for ZnO in this segment is growing at a high rate as the pharmaceutical industry is changing to focus on preventive and dermatological services.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is the most rapidly expanding market of zinc oxide because of the sound industrial base, urbanization, and the increasing end-use sectors, especially in such countries as China, India, and Southeast Asia. High automotive production, leading to high use of ZnO in vulcanization, supports the region to produce mainly rubber and tire products, which are backed by the existence of large producers of natural rubber. Also, the extensive development of infrastructure and urbanization is increasing the consumption of paints, coatings, and ceramics. Another good advantage of the region is the agriculture sector, which is growing fast with the application of ZnO as a micronutrient fertilizer to enhance crop growth, particularly in soils that lack zinc. Moreover, the growing need for accessing healthcare, drug production, and cosmetic demand is spurring the USP-grade and specialty ZnO application. The market is further boosted by factors such as cost advantages, the presence of raw materials, and government policies that are favorable towards manufacturing and exports. Since the Asia Pacific is becoming a manufacturing and consumption center of the world, it is providing volume-based and high-value growth prospects, thus making it the fastest-growing region for zinc oxide.

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Key players

The zinc oxide market comprises major players such as EverZinc (US), Zochem LLC (US), Grupa Boryszew (Poland), Lanxess (Germany), JG Chemicals Limited (India), Akrochem Corporation (US), Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), RUBAMIN (India), GRILLO-Werke AG (Germany), Zhiyi Zinc Industry Group (China), and Grupo PROMAX (Mexico), and others are covered in the zinc oxide market. Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the zinc oxide market.

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