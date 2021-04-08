ZINFI Expands Its Partner Relationship Management Platform with Advanced Partner Onboarding Workflow Automation Capabilities

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced it has significantly enhanced its partner onboarding automation capabilities.

The updated Partner Onboarding Management module of ZINFI's partner relationship management (PRM) platform allows organizations to automate the entire partner onboarding process, guiding partner users through a series of sequential steps and achievement levels. Specific features now include:

Enhanced Program & Level Segmentation – Administrators and onboarding managers can now create robust onboarding programs and tracks with activities tailored to specific partner users based on group criteria. Visual Program Levels Cadence – Partners entering an onboarding program or track will now see a visual matrix of steps indicating the flow of activities required to complete each level, and can track their progress any point along the way. There is also a visual matrix of the benefits awarded at each level, with a progress chart showing the benefits a user has unlocked and those remaining to be earned. Flexible Program Requirements & Benefits – Onboarding programs can be set up (via SSO or integration) with custom activities offering varying levels of engagement and unlocking benefits tied to the level of completion attained. Flexible On-Completion Paths – System administrators now have more robust tools for reassigning permissions, unlocking benefits and opening up additional functionality or portal content when a user attains a program or level. New Program Demotion & Re-Certification – Organizations now have granular control, on an individual user level, to "demote" or "detract" partner companies or reps from program levels or activities—compelling them to repeat or recertify onboarding programs or select portions of these programs, if necessary.

"Client organizations of all sizes and with various types of channels are constantly trying to improve their partner onboarding capabilities in a virtual world. Our current solution is being used in companies with fewer than a hundred employees, as well as companies with a hundred thousand employees," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO at ZINFI. "The days of bringing dozens of partners to an onsite facility to train and certify them are over. All of these activities now need to happen remotely and at a pace that individual partner organizations and reps can handle. We have been working hard to address this important requirement in the marketplace, and have now developed a series of practical, flexible and fully automated onboarding capabilities that can meet the needs of any channel organization without relying on in-person interactions."

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

